U.K. commuters urged to cycle or walk to work once lockdown is eased More commuters should cycle or walk when Britain’s lockdown is eased to take the pressure off public transport, U.K. Transport Minister Grant Shapps said on Saturday, as he announced a £2 billion-package ($2.4 billion) to put cycling "at the heart of our policy." “Even with public transport reverting to a full service, once you take into account the two-meter social distancing rule, there would only be effective capacity for one in 10 passengers in many parts of our network, just a tenth of the old capacity,” said Shapps. To maintain social distancing on Public transport we'll need more cycling & walking. Pop-up bike lanes, wider pavements + cycle & bus corridors created within weeks using £250m emergency fund – as the first part of cycling & walking programme totalling more than £2bn 🚲🚶🚲🚶 — Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP (@grantshapps) May 9, 2020 He urged people to continue to work from home when possible, but urged those who had to commute to consider cycling or walking rather than using cars. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce the next phase of Britain’s coronavirus measures on Sunday, as the country’s lockdown has been in place for nearly seven weeks. Share this -







Australia's biggest state to ease lockdown next week Australia's biggest state, home to Sydney, will allow cafes and restaurants, playgrounds and outdoor pools to reopen on Friday as extensive testing has shown the spread of the virus has slowed sharply, New South Wales state's premier said on Sunday. The state has been worst hit by the virus in Australia, with about 45 percent of the country's confirmed cases and deaths. However it recorded just two new cases on Saturday out of nearly 10,000 people tested, clearing the way for a cautious loosening of lockdown measures. "Just because we're easing restrictions doesn't mean the virus is less deadly or less of a threat. All it means is we have done well to date," Premier Gladys Berejiklian told reporters on Sunday. The moves are in line with a three-step plan to relax lockdown measures outlined by the Australian government on Friday, which would see nearly 1 million people return to work by July. The country has reported nearly 7,000 cases as of Sunday with 97 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data. Share this -







Global confirmed cases surpass 4 million, John Hopkins University reports More than 4 million confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported around the world, according to the latest John Hopkins University data. The global death toll reached nearly 280,000. The U.S. remains the world's worst-hit country, accounting for more than a quarter of the cases, having reported 1.3 million. Spain and Italy have the second and third highest caseloads respectively, both reporting more than 218,000 cases. The U.K. is has reported 216,000 cases, and is struggling with virus testing levels and contact tracing. However, many experts have warned that the true number of infections is likely higher, due to low testing rates around the world. Share this -







UFC bout dropped from card after fighter tests positive A middleweight mixed martial arts bout was dropped from the card of an Ultimate Fighting Championship event in Florida on Saturday after a fighter tested positive for COVID-19, UFC said in a statement. The UFC 249 bout in Jacksonville between Uriah Hall and Jacaré Souza was nixed after Souza and two of his cornermen tested positive, the organization said. "UFC’s medical team examined Souza and his two cornermen and found them to be currently asymptomatic, or not exhibiting the common symptoms of COVID-19," it said. "As per UFC’s health and safety protocols, all three men have left the host hotel and will be self-isolating off premises." None of the other athletes on Saturday's card were positive, promoters said. The pay-per-view competition without a live audience was one of three scheduled this month in Jacksonville. Share this -







Fauci joins CDC chief on growing White House quarantine list Three members of the White House coronavirus task force will self-quarantine after possible exposure to COVID-19, administration officials said Saturday. Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control, will quarantine for 14 days. Stephen Hahn, the head of the Food and Drug Administration, has already gone into quarantine. Fauci, who has emerged as the most high-profile public health expert on President Donald Trump's task force, will follow a “modified” quarantine for the next two weeks after “low-risk” exposure to a White House aide who tested positive for coronavirus, according to an administration official. Fauci is expected to work mostly from home but planned to testify in person next week before the Senate. Hahn and Redfield will also testify but via videoconference. Read the full story here. Share this -





