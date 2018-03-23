Gun ownership and race as factors in views on guns and public safety

We wrote this morning about the partisan differences in views about how guns enhance or hurt public safety. According to a new NBC/WSJ poll, nearly 90 percent of Republicans say that gun ownership does more to increase safety by allowing law-abiding citizens to protect themselves, while only 28 percent of Democrats agree.

But there are two other major factors that appear to influence how Americans view guns and public safety, too: Race and gun ownership.

Among those who have a gun in their household, about eight-in-ten (78 percent) say guns help enhance safety. But among those who do not have a gun at home, a majority — 58 percent — say guns reduce safety by giving too many people access to firearms and increasing the chances for accidental misuse.

Even more pronounced is the racial disparity in views on gun ownership. While about two-thirds of both white and Hispanic Americans link guns with better safety, only a third of African Americans agree.

African Americans are also the group surveyed in the poll who were most likely to say that they know someone who was the victim of gun violence. Sixty percent of African Americans said that they know someone affected by gun violence, while only 32 percent of whites and 44 percent of Hispanics say the same.