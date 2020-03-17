Gun sales soar as coronavirus fears trigger personal safety concerns

Anxious shoppers are snatching up guns and ammo to gird for potential chaos related to the coronavirus pandemic, leading in some cases to long lines, short supplies, and purchase limits.

Businesses say some customers are feeding a self-fulfilling prophecy of artificial shortage, buying up firearms for protection because they’re afraid others will empty the shelves first.

“Worst day on the stock market since 1987 and shelves getting bare apparently have got everyone’s attention,” said one gun shop owner.

