'This guy's not a Barack Obama': Biden turns up the heat on Buttigieg
Former Vice President Joe Biden delivered his most stinging attacks on Pete Buttigieg yet in the days leading up to the New Hampshire primary, mocking his mayoral accomplishments Saturday in an online campaign ad and dismissing him as "not a Barack Obama."
Saturday evening, the candidates shared a stage with the rest of the field at the McIntyre-Shaheen dinner in Manchester, delivering speeches before a packed arena of New Hampshire Democrats.
In the 90-second ad, Biden contrasted his efforts to help pass the Violence Against Women Act, the Affordable Care Act, a ban on assault weapons, as well as his work to negotiate the Iran nuclear deal and boost the Midwest's economy with Buttigieg's work installing "decorative lights," loosening regulations on pet chip scanners and "laying out decorative brick" on South Bend sidewalks.
Two-thirds of voters believe that President Trump will be re-elected in November, according to a new Monmouth University poll released Tuesday. Of those, 27 percent said they think Trump will "definitely" be re-elected, while 39 percent said they feel he will "probably" win again.
The poll also finds that just 11 percent of registered Democrats say their party's eventual nominee will "definitely" beat Trump, while 38 percent said "it is more likely than not" that President Trump will win.
In the Democratic primary race, the poll shows a new front-runner, with Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders leading the field at 26 percent support among Democratic and lean-Democratic voters — up from 23 percent in the last national Monmouth University poll, taken before the Iowa caucuses. Former Vice President Joe Biden fell to 16 percent support in this poll — in January he was at 30 percent.
New Hampshire’s election system is decidedly old school: paper ballots hand-marked by voters.
That’s mostly a good thing, election technology experts told NBC News. After Iowa’s caucuses were thrown off in part due to a faulty smartphone app, election technology is now the focus of national scrutiny.
But like any election system, New Hampshire’s isn’t bulletproof. Aging equipment and a few tweaks to its system for 2020 still present opportunities for confusion or disruption for Tuesday’s vote.
Tuesday's first-in-the-nation New Hampshire primary, which is marking its 100th anniversary, may be more important than it has been in years in deciding the future of the Democratic presidential field, with a number of once-leading candidates teetering on the brink of oblivion and some former no-names gaining steam.
The state is famously unpredictable and can swing faster than polls can capture, especially because independent voters, who outnumber Democrats and Republicans, can vote in the primary.
Biden says he's New Hampshire 'underdog," but still the best candidate to beat Trump
Former Vice President Joe Biden told MSNBC's "Morning Joe" on Tuesday that he sees himself as the "underdog" in the New Hampshire primary after finishing fourth in the Iowa caucuses and with his rival Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., leading polls in the Granite State.
"I think I’m an underdog here, and Bernie won this by 20 points last time," Biden said. "He’s got a next-door neighbor advantage and he’s got a real enthusiasm going here, but I still feel good. This is, you know, it’s a long haul."
Biden said he thinks he is still the best candidate to beat Trump because he can win over working-class voters.
"I think Donald Trump’s demonstrated the last guy he wants to run against is me," he said. " And look, I have always done extremely well in places like Pennsylvania, and I’ve done extremely well in the South as well."
Biden also challenged former New York City mayor and billionaire businessman Mike Bloomberg's support among black voters — a core constituency of the Democratic party and a large part of Biden's lead in national polling.
"I’m looking forward to debating Mike Bloomberg about his support for African Americans," Biden said.
The former vice president repeated his criticism of Sen. Bernie Sanders' embrace of democratic socialism, saying that running on socialism would be a problem in the general; however, Biden would not say he thinks Sanders is unelectable.
"I refuse to suggest any Democrat can lose," he said. "I think, you know, we could run Mickey Mouse against this president and have a shot."
Trump advisers say their ideal Democratic primary scenario is taking shape
One clear winner has emerged so far from the Democratic presidential contest, according to strategists aligned with the presidential re-election team this year — Donald Trump.
That's the thinking among Republican strategists as Joe Biden sees his poll numbers decline in New Hampshire and a two-way race between Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg appears to emerge ahead of Tuesday's Democratic primary here, yielding what they see as a best-case scenario for Trump.
Trump himself agrees. "If you want to vote for a weak candidate tomorrow, go ahead," he told supporters at a primary eve rally in Manchester, New Hampshire Monday night, suggesting they were free to sabotage the Democratic vote, since his victory in the Republican contest was certain. "Pick one. Pick the weakest one you think. I don't know who that is."
While politicians and political operatives aren't always the best at picking their opponents — Hillary Clinton's campaign was gleeful over the prospect of running against Trump in 2016 — Republicans say they are salivating over the prospect of a head-to-head contest with either Sanders, an independent senator from Vermont, or Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana.
Candidates make last-ditch pitches as crucial New Hampshire vote nears
The Democratic presidential candidates were crisscrossing New Hampshire on Monday, making last-ditch pitches to voters one day before its critical first-in-the-nation primary and as President Donald Trump visited the Granite State to rally thousands from within eyeshot of the leading Democrats.
The Democrats held their biggest events of the race here Monday night — in some cases, their final calls for local voters to rally to their sides. The events were taking place as the Iowa caucus totals, which had both former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., claiming victory, were being contested.
Entering primary day here, Sanders held a lead of more than 7 points over Buttigieg in the RealClearPolitics average of several polls. Following them was a more distant battle for third place among a surging Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.
"I think we're going to have a great night," Buttigieg said Monday when NBC's Savannah Guthrie, co-anchor of "TODAY," asked whether he was ready to predict a win. "Look, we are competing against home region competition, two New England senators, I recognize that, but I still think we're going to have a great night."
Trump looks to upstage Democrats heading into New Hampshire primary
On the eve of this state's first-in-the nation primary, President Donald Trump was in a nostalgic mood, reviving some of his favorite lines of attack from his 2016 campaign as he looked to disrupt the Democratic contest here.
The president's stop Monday in New Hampshire was a return to the site of his first big win in the GOP contest in 2016, in a state that he lost by just a few thousand votes to Hillary Clinton in the general election — a result that Trump again blamed on people who he falsely claimed had been bused in to vote from neighboring Massachusetts.
As he had during his first campaign, the president returned to his incendiary claim that some immigrants are murderers and rapists, and he recited a poem about a snake that sneaked into a woman's house and killed her — a metaphor he has used in the past for immigrants.
"You're on the eve of giving us an opponent, and all these people want open borders," Trump said. He said many immigrants "are not exactly what we're looking for, OK? I mean, murderers, rapists and some other things. They're going to be poisoning our children with drugs."