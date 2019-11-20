Hale and Cooper are sworn in before their testimony Deputy Assistant Defense Secretary Laura Cooper, right, and Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs David Hale are sworn in before their testimony before the House Intelligence Committee impeachment inquiry on Capitol Hill on Nov. 20, 2019. Olivier Douliery / AFP - Getty Images Share this -







Nunes plays the greatest hits Nunes, in his opening statement, hit on many of the same topics he's mentioned in his past opening statements in the previous hearings. He said that Democrats "accused us" of trying to out the whistleblower during the hearings on Tuesday, "even though they claim they don't even know who it is." He also accused Democrats of "sparing" Hunter Biden from under-oath questioning and alleged that they have employed "petty tricks" in the hearings. "What exactly are the Democrats impeaching the president for?" he said in closing. "None of us here actually know," he added.







Schiff opens second public hearing of the day Schiff, in his opening statement of the second of two hearings of the day, summarized the case House Democrats are building in their impeachment inquiry and explained how the testimony of the next two witnesses, Laura Cooper, the top Pentagon official overseeing U.S. policy regarding Ukraine, and David Hale, undersecretary of state for political affairs, plays into it. "Cooper, along with others, learned about the freeze" in a series of interagency meetings in July, Schiff explained. Hale, he said, "was witness to the smear campaign against Ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch, and the efforts by some in the State Department to help her." Schiff summarizes House Democrats case for impeachment in opening statement 05:01







Cooper arrives for testimony before House Intel Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense Laura Cooper arrives to testify before the House Intelligence Committee on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019. Julio Cortez / AP







Schiff gavels in second hearing with Cooper, Hale Chairman Adam Schiff gaveled in the second impeachment inquiry hearing of the day with Hale and Cooper at roughly 5:40 p.m. We expect opening statements from the chair and ranking member followed by the witnesses and then to go right into five-minute member questions. A roughly 2.5 hour hearing is expected.







Format changed for upcoming impeachment witnesses, cutting length of hearing The hearing format has been revamped for the testimony this evening of Laura Cooper, deputy assistant secretary of defense, and David Hale, undersecretary of state for political affairs. There will be no extended question round for the Intelligence Committee chairman and the ranking Republican members, or their staff lawyers. That means following opening statements, the hearing will move straight to lawmakers' questions. The hearing is therefore likely to run about 2.5 to 3 hours, not the more than 6.5 hours like the earlier Sondland session.







Sondland says all the president's men focused on Biden probe Gordon Sondland flipped on President Donald Trump — and all the president's men — Wednesday. "We followed the president's orders," he told lawmakers at the House impeachment inquiry hearing. The U.S. ambassador to the European Union described in detail how Trump and several of his top lieutenants — including personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, Vice President Mike Pence, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, former National Security Adviser John Bolton, Secretary of Energy Rick Perry and White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney — were all "in the loop" on a policy that increasingly focused on securing the announcement of investigations affecting American politics. Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee are pushing to gather enough evidence to justify an article of impeachment involving bribery, and they believe Sondland's testimony moved them further in that direction. But even short of that, he provided a mountain of fresh details about the breadth and depth of the administration's focus on using the powers of the executive branch for what they say are partisan political purposes — justification, perhaps, for articles based on "high crimes and misdemeanors." Read the full analysis.






