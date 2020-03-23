Half the economy will receive assistance, says Larry Kudlow

The government's economic stimulus package will "cover the whole broad-based economy," including "small and medium business," and not be "limited to a few corporations," National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow pledged on Monday.

Half the economy will receive assistance, he told CNBC, noting that "the Treasury and the U.S. government are guaranteeing" the financial aid, with the Federal Reserve also backstopping credit for businesses and individuals.

"We are doing the best we can, mobilizing America's resources. We are capable of dealing with problems and coming out the other side," Kudlow said.

"There's no reason why we can't get through this period. These large market declines can reverse themselves over time. This is the history of the U.S.," he said.