Harley-Davidson suspends production Iconic motorcycle manufacturer Harley-Davidson announced Wednesday that it has temporarily suspended U.S. production. "We recognize the unprecedented nature of this global crisis. In order to best support our employees and following the social distancing guidance issued by public health authorities, we are temporarily suspending the majority of production at our U.S. manufacturing facilities," said Jochen Zeitz, acting CEO and president, Harley-Davidson, in a press release. U.S auto manufacturers have partially shut down factories as the coronavirus outbreak pushes people to limit social contact but also hampers economic activity.







Pelosi demands Trump authorize production of critical supplies to fight coronavirus House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., implored President Donald Trump on Thursday to use his authorities to force the mass production of critical supplies that the U.S. is lacking in the fight against the coronavirus. "The president must immediately use the powers of the Defense Production Act to mass-produce and coordinate distribution of these critical supplies before the need worsens and the shortages become even more dire," Pelosi said in a statement issued from her district in San Francisco. Pelosi's statement comes after Trump tweeted Wednesday evening that he signed the Defense Production Act so that he could use it in a "worst case scenario." Read the full story here.







Cruise ship docks in France with more than 200 Americans on board The Costa Luminosa cruise ship with more than 200 Americans on board docked on Wednesday evening in Marseille, France, after it was barred from docking in the Canary Island as three passengers diagnosed with COVID-19 disembarked earlier in the trip. A health inspection has been underway since last night and is still being carried out aboard the Miami-based Carnival Corporation ship, port authorities said. Health officials will make the decision if any non-French passengers can disembark the ship today, or if it will continue to its final destination in Genoa, Italy. French authorities said that an American plane is on standby to repatriate them to the U.S. French passengers will be taken by health officials in Marseille and immediately put into quarantine.







Queen Elizabeth leaves Buckingham Palace for Windsor Castle Britain's Queen Elizabeth leaves Buckingham Palace for Windsor Castle to socially distance herself amid the coronavirus pandemic, London, Thursday, March 19, 2020. Aaron Chown / AP







London to essentially close underground as mayor says city is in crisis London Mayor Sadiq Khan said Thursday that the coronavirus crisis in the country's capital was nowhere near its peak. In a streamed speech, Khan said the outbreak was the biggest crisis the city had faced "since the Second World War," noting 41 deaths in London so far. He also said "the normal rules of the game are gone" when asked about flexibility with the government budget. The deserted area around the Winston Churchill statue in Westminster as the spread of the coronavirus disease continues in London on Thursday. Hannah McKay / Reuters This came after Transport for London introduced new reduction measures across London's underground in an attempt to contain the spread, urging only essential journeys. The U.K. will also close all schools starting Friday until further notice. Britain had initially been as one of the few European countries enforcing only minor daily-life restrictions relating to the virus.







'I felt like I had a belt around my chest': Rep. Ben McAdams shares details after testing positive for coronavirus Rep. Ben McAdams, D-Utah, who has tested positive for the coronavirus, said Thursday that it feels like "worst cold I've ever had" and that any members of Congress who had close contact with him since Friday should be concerned. "What I've been told by the House physician is that anyone who had close contact with me from Friday onward should be should be concerned and should probably take precautions," McAdams said in an interview on NBC's "TODAY" show. McAdams said there aren't a lot of members who would be in that category, but the "few members that I had contact with in that period probably should be quarantined." Read the full story here.







Conan O'Brien's show to return via iPhone I am going back on the air Monday, March 30th. All my staff will work from home, I will shoot at home using an iPhone, and my guests will Skype. This will not be pretty, but feel free to laugh at our attempt. Stay safe. — Conan O'Brien (@ConanOBrien) March 19, 2020







Minnesota classifies grocery store workers as emergency personnel Minnesota has classified grocery store workers as emergency personnel, allowing them to access free child care provided by the state. As people continue to practice social distancing and restaurants and bars remain closed, grocery store workers have essentially become first responders to the crisis, making sure everybody stays fed. For this reason, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz added store clerks, stockers, food preparation personnel, cleaning staff and deli staff at grocery stores to the list of "Emergency Tier 2" workers, according to an executive order dated for Tuesday. Workers with school-age children are now entitled to free-care provided by school districts. In a Wednesday tweet, the Minnesota Grocers Association thanked the governor, saying it will allow workers to keep doing their job. .@GovTimWalz has classified "food distribution workers," which is store clerks, stockers, etc, as Tier 2 emergency works. This allows frontline workers childcare as they serve and feed Minnesotans. Thank you @GovTimWalz for supporting our industry during this challenging time! — MN Grocers Assoc. (@MNGrocers) March 18, 2020 Vermont's governor said on Wednesday he will take the same measure.






