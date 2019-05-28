Harris proposes legislation to prevent states from side-stepping Roe

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Kamala Harris on Tuesday proposed federal legislation that would require state and local governments with a history of having violated abortion rights under Roe v. Wade to receive Department of Justice approval for changes to future abortion laws.

Harris will formally roll out this policy proposal – entitled the Reproductive Rights Act, and modeled after the 1965 Voting Rights Act – at Tuesday night’s MSNBC town hall.

The proposed legislation would implement federal government pre-clearance requirements on state and local governments that courts have found to have violated Roe v. Wade protections in the last 25 years.

Several Democratic presidential candidates, including Harris, have proposed codifying the right to access an abortion through the passage of the Women's Health Protection Act.

But a senior Harris campaign official said the California senator's new proposal would go further, shifting the burden onto states to prove that their new law would not violate a woman's right under the Women's Health Protection Act or Roe v. Wade before its implementation.

Harris' proposal coincides with multiple states, including Alabama, Georgia and Missouri, passing abortion-restricting measures this month.

The U.S. Supreme Court ended preclearance requirements under the Voting Rights Act in a 2013 decision, Shelby County v. Holder, that forced state and local entities to receive Justice Department approval for alterations to laws and voting policies.

But the court's move did not outright ban the implementation of federal laws establishing preclearance requirements – instead, it maintained that the states required to submit to the DOJ for approval reflect current conditions.