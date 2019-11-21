Harris: Trump got punk'd on North Korea

Kamala Harris: "Donald Trump got punked. He has conducted foreign policy since day one borne out of a very fragile ego." @MSNBC

Yes, this was wrong on-air and it’s my fault. Booker is at 2% with black voters in the latest SC poll. https://t.co/vYC2nl1ZGX

Steve Kornacki, national political correspondent for NBC News and MSNBC, corrected on Twitter the part of this segment in which he misstated Booker's support among black voters in South Carolina. Booker is polling at 2 percent with black voters in the latest poll.

Fact check: Biden claims Steyer produced more coal than all of England

While touting his support of climate change bills during his time in Congress, Biden lobbed an attack against Steyer's history as a hedge fund manager who invested in the coal industry.

"My friend [Steyer] was producing more coal mines and producing more coal around the world, according to the press, than all of Great Britain produces,” he said.

This appears to be true. Biden appears to be referencing a 2014 New York Times investigation that examined the coal production of companies in which Steyer's fund had invested.

The Times concluded that since receiving money from Steyer's hedge fund, the coal mines increased their annual production by about 70 million tons — “more than the amount of coal consumed annually by Britain.”

Still, though Biden was likely referencing the Times, the Financial Times reported that Britain produced just 2.6 million tons of coal in 2018, definitely less than Steyer's investments fueled.