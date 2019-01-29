Harris vows to end private health insurance

Democratic presidential contender Kamala Harris supports "Medicare For All," a single-payer plan that's popular in public polling.

But in a CNN town hall on Monday night, she also confirmed she backs ending private health insurance – which isn't as popular.

TAPPER: So just to follow up -- so just to follow up on that, and correct me if I'm wrong, to reiterate, you support the Medicare for all bill, I think...

HARRIS: Correct.

TAPPER: ... initially co-sponsored by Senator Bernie Sanders. You're also a co-sponsor onto it. I believe it will totally eliminate private insurance. So for people out there who like their insurance, they don't get to keep it?

HARRIS: Well, listen, the idea is that everyone gets access to medical care, and you don't have to go through the process of going through an insurance company, having them give you approval, going through the paperwork, all of the delay that may require. Who of us has not had that situation, where you've got to wait for approval, and the doctor says, well, I don't know if your insurance company is going to cover this? Let's eliminate all of that. Let's move on.

(Emphasis is ours.)

A Kaiser Family Foundation tracking poll released last week found a majority of Americans – 56 percent – saying they support a "Medicare For All" national health plan, and 71 percent said they would support it if they heard it guaranteed health insurance as a right for all Americans.

But in the same poll, 58 percent said they opposed it when told it would eliminate private health insurance companies; 60 percent said they opposed it when told it would require most Americans to pay more in taxes; and 70 percent said they opposed it when told it could lead to delays for tests and treatments.

That kind of disruption – and unpopularity with it – led Hillary Clinton to oppose Bernie Sanders' single-payer plan in 2015-2016.

"I am not going to wait and have us plunge back into a contentious national debate that has very little chance of succeeding. Let’s make the Affordable Care Act work for everybody," she said in a 2016 debate with Sanders.

Four years later, however, most 2020 Democrats support Medicare For All – or a version of it.

But in Harris' case, she's also embracing the negative trade-offs that come with it.