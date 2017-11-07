Harsher Sentences Define Trump's Anti-Crime Efforts. Status: In Progress.

President Trump's administration is doubling down on harsher sentences and publicizing immigrant crimes in their effort.

When it comes to crime, Trump’s most high-profile initiative has been launching an office to publicize crimes by undocumented immigrants and to assist the victims.

Trump has championed this as a way of keeping two of his fundamental campaign promises — being tough on immigration and tough on crime — despite the fact there is no evidence immigrants commit more crimes than people born in the United States.

Longer, tougher sentences are the administration’s strategy elsewhere: Attorney General Jeff Sessions rolled back Obama-era policy curbing drug sentencing, and revived a Bush-era gang-and-gun prosecution effort known as the Project Safe Neighborhoods marked by harsher sentences in far-away federal prisons.

The president has declined to propose new policies after a pair of deadly, devastating mass shootings that occurred in Las Vegas and Texas, calling them “sad” events but arguing it was too early to talk about gun laws and floating the theory that good guys with guns save lives — something experts dispute.