Harvard analysis suggests virus was circulating in China as early as Fall 2019 The coronavirus could have been circulating in Wuhan, China as early as late summer or fall 2019, according to researchers at Harvard University. The global pandemic had previously been linked to a jump from wildlife at a so-called 'wet market' in the city in November or December. The study came to that conclusion after analyzing search queries on the Chinese search engine Baidu and looking at satellite imagery of hospital parking lots from the time. They found that searches for "cough", which usually follow seasonal variations, and "diarrhea," which is not seasonal in the same way, both showed an increase that preceded the reported start of the epidemic. In addition, hospital activity appeared to increase at the same time. There have been complaints that China initially tried to cover up the outbreak, which it denies, as well as indications that the virus arrived on European shores much earlier than initially thought.







How a Texas couple claimed their baby from Ukraine despite coronavirus lockdown Darlene Straub, 45, the mother of baby Sophia, born via surrogacy, holds the newborn for the first time in a rented apartment in Kyiv, Ukraine. Oksana Parafeniuk / for NBC News KYIV, Ukraine — It took the Straubs more than three days to travel from Dallas to the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv. But, arduous as it was, to them the trip was worth it. A baby was waiting for them in Kyiv. Their baby. Waiting to come home. Whether the Straubs would be able to enter Ukraine — or would be stopped by travel restrictions aimed at halting the spread of the coronavirus — they did not know. Already, reports had emerged of parents traveling to Ukraine to pick up babies born to surrogate mothers, as the Straubs were doing, but being turned away at the border, leaving as many as 100 infants in legal limbo. Read the whole story here.







U.S. death toll could reach 145,000 by August, researchers predict The U.S. could have a death toll of over 145,000 people from COVID-19 by August, according to researchers at the University of Washington in Seattle. If true, it would mean a further 30,000 deaths occurring in the country in the next two months. The U.S. has reported 113,000 deaths to date. Almost half of U.S. states have reported an uptick of cases in recent days and weeks following widespread reopening of economies raising fears of a second peak.







Businesses in the city that never sleeps wake up to a new reality The city that never sleeps emerged from its coronavirus-imposed stasis Monday morning with a handful of "phase one" businesses in New York City raising their roller shutters to a landscape altered by the virus and protests over systemic racism. While some small-business owners said they were eager to get back to work after three months, they expressed uncertainty about what's next. Retail, construction, manufacturing and agriculture are the first nonessential enterprises to cautiously resume in New York, the center of the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S. About 25,000 businesses in the Big Apple had certified with the state as of Thursday that they could reopen while following safety regulations, a prerequisite for opening, said Jonnel Doris, commissioner of the city's Small Business Services Department. Each industry has had to significantly reduce operations and implement new safety measures. Read the full article here.







WHO says pandemic 'far from over' as daily cases hit record high GENEVA — New coronavirus cases had their biggest daily increase ever as the pandemic worsens globally and has yet to peak in central America, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday, urging countries to press on with efforts to contains the virus. "More than six months into the pandemic, this is not the time for any country to take its foot off the pedal," WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told an online briefing. More than 136,000 new cases were reported worldwide on Sunday, the most in a single day so far, he said. Nearly 75 percent of them were reported from 10 countries, mostly in the Americas and South Asia.







Trump could resume rallies this month despite coronavirus concerns President Donald Trump waves to supporters during a Keep America Great rally on Feb. 20, 2020 in Colorado Springs, Colo. Michael Ciaglo / Getty Images file President Donald Trump's re-election campaign is preparing to present the president with options to resume rallies in June, according to two officials familiar with the plans. There are no final decisions yet on where and how this could be done safely amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Over the last week, Trump has been asking advisers why he can't be holding mass rallies when thousands are gathering in the streets to protest the death of George Floyd, these people said. "Americans are ready to get back to action and so is President Trump. The Great American Comeback is real and the rallies will be tremendous. You'll again see the kind of crowds and enthusiasm that Sleepy Joe Biden can only dream of," Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale told NBC News in a statement. Read the full story here.







Americans drove 112 billion fewer miles this April than April 2019 Americans drove 112 billion fewer miles in April than they did during the same month last year, according to data from the Department of Transportation. Shelter-in-place orders led to a nearly 40 percent drop in the number of miles Americans drove, the DOT said Monday. With much of the country locked down due to the coronavirus, American motorists clocked 169.6 billion miles. The response to the coronavirus pandemic, which began in March in many states, also saw travel for the first four months of this year decline 14.8 percent versus 2019, to around 858 billion miles. That was the lowest number since 2001, said the DOT. All forms of travel were down, reported navigation service Inrix, including personal transportation and long- and short-haul trucking. Travel is just ramping back up as states begin relaxing restrictions, but May and June are expected to still see another year-over-year decline, according to transportation experts.






