Harvard to move classes online Harvard University announced on Tuesday that it would begin transitioning undergraduate and graduate classes online amid coronavirus fears. In a statement to the school community, school president Larry Bacow said the school is hoping to have everyone transitioned to virtual learning by March 23, and is asking students to not return to campus after spring break. Students who must remain on campus will also take their classes remotely and should expect "severely limited on-campus activities and interactions," Bacow said. Harvard is also banning non-essential gatherings of more than 25 people until the campus begins to clear out.







Mayor of small French town defends Smurf gathering While many parts of Europe are canceling large gatherings, the mayor of Landerneau, a small city on the western tip of France, recently allowed a group to host a gathering of 3,500 people dressed as Smurfs — a world record. The mayor, Patrick Leclerc, told Agence France-Presse that he does not regret his decision. "We must not stop living... it was the chance to say that we are alive," he said. Many major events in Europe have already been canceled. Italy has banned all large gatherings including sporting events. People dressed as Smurfs attend a world record gathering of Smurfs on March 7, 2020, in Landerneau, western France. Damien Meyer / AFP - Getty Images







Wash your hands to your favorite song With people focusing on better hand-washing technique, the guidance is to sing "Happy Birthday" twice to ensure a good, thorough cleaning. But that song gets old. So am enterprising developer created WashYourLyrics.com, which will put the words to your favorite song to proper hand-washing routine. Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody" works particularly well. Omg. This site allows you to generate a poster of your favorite lyrics to the duration of how long you're supposed to wash your hands for! https://t.co/vXYmfEgKMS pic.twitter.com/BCIuyqYNDG — The Priyanka Bird 🐦 (@Priyanka101) March 10, 2020







Capitol should close its doors to visitors: Congressman Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-NY, the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, had a one-word response when asked if it was time the Capitol be closed to visitors as a preventative measure against the coronavirus. "Yes," he said.







Catalonian leaders meet amid coronavirus outbreak Spain has emerged as another coronavirus hotspot, spurring leaders in the country to meet in an effort to stave off a widespread outbreak. Miquel Buch, minister of the interior of Catalonia, an autonomous region in northeastern Spain, tweeted a picture of a meeting with President Quim Torra from a meeting held to discuss and monitor the coronavirus outbreak. Reunió a Palau amb el president @QuimTorraiPla i consellers per avaluar i fer seguiment de la situació del coronavirus a Catalunya pic.twitter.com/WLBYkJFwNL — Miquel Buch (@MiquelBuch) March 10, 2020







China's President Xi Jinping in Wuhan Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, is briefed about the Huoshenshan Hospital as he visits Wuhan, where the coronavirus epidemic is believed to have started, on Tuesday. Xie Huanchi / AP







Iran sees as spike of almost 900 new coronavirus cases Almost 900 new coronavirus cases were reported by health officials in Iran Tuesday. Health ministry spokesperson Kianoush Jahanpour said there have been 881 new cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 8,042. Meanwhile, the death toll reached 291, with 54 new deaths registered overnight. Iran is one of the global hot spots of the coronavirus epidemic, along with Italy and South Korea.






