Have news fatigue? You're not alone.

If you just can't get enough of the constant thrum of the news cycle these days — welp, most of your fellow Americans disagree.

New findings from the Pew Research Center released Tuesday suggest that nearly seven-in-ten Americans (68 percent) say that they feel "worn out by the amount of news," while only 30 percent say they like the amount of news they get.

News fatigue is particularly pronounced among Republicans, the survey found. Seventy-seven percent of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents said they felt burned out by the news, while just 21 percent felt like they were getting the right share.

That's compared to 61 percent of Democrats who say they're exhausted by the news and 37 percent who disagree.

News fatigue is also particularly common among those who only follow the news "when something important is happening," with nearly eight-in-ten in that group saying that the news wears them out. About six-in-ten (62 percent) of avid news consumers express similar frustrations.

The findings are based on a survey conducted from Feb. 22 to March 4, 2018, among a sample of 5,035 adults 18 years of age or older.