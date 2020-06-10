Hawaii extends quarantine for out-of-state travelers to July 31

This year, we're heartbroken to say we won't be able to come together to celebrate the year's best in ag, industry, entertainment and achievement at the Iowa State Fair. Fairwell for now, and we'll see you Aug. 12-22, 2021. For more info, please visit https://t.co/Pn4Ux34twc. pic.twitter.com/xASTiG7iU0
The Iowa State Fair, an annual slice of Americana summer since before the Civil War, was canceled Wednesday because of ongoing concerns about the coronavirus pandemic, organizers announced.
"We are heartbroken we can’t be together this August," event officials in Des Moines said in a statement, promising to be back Aug. 12-22 in 2021. "We tirelessly analyzed all the unique traditions at the Iowa State Fair and believe it will be safer given the current COVID-19 situation. That will give us enough time to properly get ready for the Iowa State Fair you know and love."
The first Iowa State Fair was held in 1854 and has been skipped only a handful of times before - in 1898 to make room for the World's Fair in Omaha and in 1942-45 because of World War II.
Share this -
Alicia Victoria Lozano
2h ago / 12:12 AM UTC
Coachella and Stagecoach music festivals officially canceled
California music festival Coachella and its smaller sibling Stagecoach are officially canceled this year.
Citing the ongoing pandemic, both festivals were initially postponed from their usual dates in the spring until October but public health officials said on Wednesday that even the fall is too soon for such a large gathering.
“I am concerned as indications grow that COVID-19 could worsen in the fall,” said Riverside County Public Health Officer Dr. Cameron Kaiser.
“In addition, events like Coachella and Stagecoach would fall under Governor Newsom’s Stage 4, which he has previously stated would require treatments or a vaccine to enter," he added. "Given the projected circumstances and potential, I would not be comfortable moving forward."
Share this -
3h ago / 11:51 PM UTC
‘By no means is this over’: WHO warns against coronavirus complacency
As her colleagues pointed to a still evolving pandemic, and the danger of asymptomatic spread, Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove cautioned against a false dichotomy of "focusing on public health or livelihoods," insisting, "We must do both."
Share this -
Alicia Victoria Lozano
3h ago / 11:07 PM UTC
Disney unveils plans to reopen California parks and resorts
Nearly three months after closing, Disney has set its sights on a phased reopening for its California parks and resorts starting early next month, the company announced Wednesday.
Downtown Disney District will begin reopening on July 9, Disneyland and Disney California Adventure will reopen by July 17 and Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa and Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel plan to reopen on July 23. All of these dates are subject to state and local government approval.
Parades, nighttime spectaculars and character meet-and-greets will return at a later date, the company said.
Theme park capacity will be significantly limited to comply with government requirements as the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread. Visitors will be required to make a reservation in advance for park entry.
Share this -
4h ago / 10:34 PM UTC
Arizona sees spike in ICU coronavirus cases after governor reopens state
NBC News' Vaughn Hillyard breaks down the numbers behind Arizona's spike in coronavirus cases requiring ICU hospitalization after Gov. Doug Ducey lifted COVID-19 restrictions.
Share this -
5h ago / 9:03 PM UTC
U.S. coronavirus cases top 2 million
Share this -
Dan Good
7h ago / 7:01 PM UTC
Jon Huntsman tests positive for COVID-19
Utah gubernatorial candidate Jon Huntsman said Wednesday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.
"After a second try, test results came back positive for Covid-19," Huntsman wrote. "Have been experiencing classic symptoms..like so many others, my goal is to keep my family safe. Though isolated temporarily, we’ve never been more energized in this important race for Governor. The work goes on!"
Huntsman — the former U.S. Ambassador to Russia and candidate for the 2012 Republican presidential nomination — had to take a second COVID-19 test after being given the wrong results to an earlier test.
He previously served as Utah's governor from 2005 to 2009 and resigned to become ambassador to China.
A GOP primary in Utah's governor's race is scheduled for June 30. Among Republican candidates, Huntsman is running neck-and-neck with Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox.
Share this -
9h ago / 5:45 PM UTC
Photos: New York says goodbye to grim reminders of coronavirus toll
"These trailers became new neighbors and served as a reminder of the neighbors we lost," said photojournalist Angus Mordant. See more photos of New Yorkers interacting with one of the few visual signs of the pandemic's toll on the city.