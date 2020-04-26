Hawaii extends stay-at-home order to May 31 HONOLULU — Gov. David Ige on Saturday extended Hawaii’s stay-at-home order and the mandatory quarantine for visitors through May 31. “This was not an easy decision. I know this has been difficult for everyone. Businesses need to reopen. People want to end this self-isolation and we want to return to normal,” Ige said in a statement. “But this virus is potentially deadly, especially for the elderly and those with pre-existing conditions.” At a news conference to announce the decision, Ige pointed to alarming COVID-19 clusters on the Big Island and Maui, Hawaii News Now reported. “We still need to remain vigilant.” Share this -







Tony Bennett leads 'I Left My Heart in San Francisco' singalong San Franciscans serenaded each other Saturday during a citywide singalong of "I Left My Heart in San Francisco" led by 93-year-old crooner Tony Bennett. The native New Yorker tweeted earlier in the day, encouraging people to record the moment and share using the hashtag #SingOutSF. "I love you San Francisco. Let's sing our song!" he tweeted. "I am so proud to see San Francisco come together and make a difference during this uncertain time." Some people sang from their balconies while others flocked to the streets but remained physically distant from one another. #SingOutSF! pic.twitter.com/AB6C56uvYK — SBRMBNA (@SBRMBNA) April 25, 2020 Russian Hill neighborhood in SF sings "I Left My Heart in San Francisco" honoring coronavirus frontline workers. #singoutsf @itstonybennett pic.twitter.com/vWWzdoWKyv — Trish Llopis (@trishllopis) April 25, 2020 The PH Consulate in San Francisco, CG Bensurto, joined the live singing of the iconic song "I Left My Heart in San Francisco" w/Tony Bennett, SF City Government, SF residents, and everyone else abroad via social media on Apr. 25, Saturday,12NN PDT. pic.twitter.com/ONH0rDFUkG — Philippine Consulate General in San Francisco (@PHLinSF) April 26, 2020







1918 flu carries lessons on dangers of reopening too soon When the clock struck noon, the masks came off. It was Nov. 21, 1918, and San Francisco residents gathered in the streets to celebrate not only the recent end of World War I and the Allies' victory, but also the end of an onerous ordinance that shut down the city and required all residents and visitors to wear face coverings in public to stop the spread of the so-called Spanish flu. Now, amid the coronavirus pandemic, as President Donald Trump urges the reopening of the country and some states, such as Georgia, move to resume normal business even as new cases emerge, how officials acted during the 1918 flu pandemic, specifically in cities such as San Francisco, offers a cautionary tale about the dangers of doing so too soon. Read the full story here.







Coronavirus spreads in a New York nursing home forced to take recovering patients The coronavirus patients began arriving the last week of March, transferred to the Gurwin Jewish Nursing and Rehabilitation Center under a New York state mandate requiring nursing homes to accept those recovering from COVID-19, even if they still might be contagious. At the time, the Long Island nursing home had only one known resident who had contracted the virus, according to the facility's president and CEO, Stuart Almer. A month later, Gurwin is battling an outbreak that's killed 24 residents — only three of whom were hospital transfers — and one staff member, who worked in housekeeping, Almer said. And the nursing home is still mandated to take in recovering hospital patients known to have the virus, potentially increasing its spread in the facility. Three states hit hard by the pandemic — New York, New Jersey and California — have ordered nursing homes and other long-term care facilities to accept coronavirus patients discharged from hospitals. The policy, intended to help clear in-demand hospital beds for sicker patients, has prompted sharp criticism from the nursing home industry, staff members and concerned families, as well as some leading public health experts. Read the full story here.







Elective surgeries set to resume, with complications and concerns Austin Wall left work with severe pain and knew something was not right. Wall, 42, a Caterpillar dealership parts coordinator in Irving, Texas, went to an urgent care clinic nearly a month ago and was quickly sent to the Medical City Hospital in Arlington -- his kidney stones were causing problems in his digestive system and his right kidney was functioning at a loss. While his doctors were able to put a stent into his left kidney, they were unable to perform laser surgery to break up the large stone in his right one because of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's March 22 executive order postponing all surgeries that were not "immediately, medically necessary to correct a serious medical condition or to preserve the life of a patient." As COVID-19 has spread across the country in recent months, hospitals have postponed elective surgeries, nonemergency procedures such as Wall's that are scheduled in advance. Cosmetic surgery, hernia repair and cancer operations are among the wide range of elective surgeries that come with varying degrees of complexity and urgency. Read the full story here.






