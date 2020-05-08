Hawaii says it has no new cases for first time in two months HONOLULU — Hawaii is reporting no new cases of the coronavirus for the first time in nearly two months. The state Department of Health said the number of positive cases remained at 629. The last time there was no new case was on March 13. At that point, Hawaii had a total of just two cases. Hawaii has been under a statewide stay-at-home order since the last week of March to slow the spread of the virus. Gov. David Ige has begun relaxing some restrictions. Hawaii also requires those arriving in the state and traveling between the islands to observe 14 days of quarantine. Share this -







Miss America pageant called off ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — Add the Miss America pageant to the list of events canceled this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Miss America Organization announced Friday that a competition will not be held this year. The pageant will resume next year, which will be its 100th anniversary. The most recent Miss America, Camille Schrier of Virginia, was crowned in December at Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut. A location for the 2020 pageant had not yet been announced. Its longtime home had been Atlantic City, aside from a brief detour to Las Vegas. Share this -







Say goodbye to ketchup bottles: FDA issues guidelines for reopening eateries The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday issued guidelines for food establishments permitted by their state and local governments to reopen. Among the recommendations: Workers should continue wearing face coverings, businesses should implement "no touch" payments, which can include Apple Pay and Google Pay on cellphones, and owners should restrict restaurant and bar capacities to ensure 6-foot distances. And, as part of a checklist for operators, the FDA suggests "high touch" surfaces and items such as seat covers, table cloths, throw rugs and reusable condiment containers like ketchup bottles and salt and pepper shakers be "removed from use." The guidelines "are designed to help businesses that prepare food to serve or sell to the public directly, such as restaurants, bakeries, bars and carry-outs, protect employee and public health as they reopen for business," the FDA said in a statement. The FDA has prepared a checklist and infographic for retail food establishments like bars and restaurants that might have closed during COVID-19 in order to protect their employees and customers as they reopen for business. https://t.co/KczHsUmCF6 — U.S. FDA (@US_FDA) May 8, 2020 Share this -







Colombian company creates bed that can double as coffin Rodolfo Gomez and his employees demonstrate a cardboard box they say can serve as both a hospital bed and a coffin. Fernando Vergara / AP BOGOTA, Colombia — A Colombian advertising company is pitching a novel if morbid solution to shortages of hospital beds and coffins during the coronavirus pandemic: combine them. ABC Displays has created a cardboard bed with metal railings that designers say can double as a casket if a patient dies. Read the full story. Share this -







Sheriff sues China over virus-related losses The sheriff of a Louisiana parish filed a federal lawsuit Friday against China, claiming it essentially unleashed coronavirus. Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Daniel Edwards is the brother of Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards, who said Friday that state Attorney General Jeff Landry was considering the state's own lawsuit against China. The sheriff's filing in U.S. District Court in the Eastern District of Louisiana seeks damages of $700,000. The claim, filed "on behalf of all Sheriffs in the United States of America," alleges China's actions have translated to "lack of foreclosures and sales, lack of court fees, and decreased tax revenue." After Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt filed a similar lawsuit against the Chinese government last month, a China Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman said, "These so-called lawsuits are purely malicious abuses." Share this -







Woman heartbroken by Smithfield Foods' response to grandfather's death from coronavirus A Nebraska woman said she's heartbroken by the response she got from Smithfield Foods after reaching out to share that her grandfather had died from coronavirus and that her aunt and uncle, employees at a plant for the world's largest pork processor, also became ill. "My grandpa was a very sweet old man," Vy Mai, 22, told NBC News. "He cared about his family, his family was basically all that he had. He really cared about his grandkids, his siblings, his children. He was overall a very selfless person." Tam Mai, 80, lived with relatives who work at the Smithfield Foods facility in Crete, Nebraska, and recently tested positive for the coronavirus, his granddaughter said. She said he rarely left the house but had underlying health conditions, including heart disease. Read the full story. Share this -







Brazil's doctors urge more stringent measures Brazil's doctors are calling for stricter measures as the daily coronavirus death toll shows little sign of easing — while the nation’s turbulent politics threaten to undermine efforts to combat the spread of the outbreak. Case numbers have been doubling approximately every five days, and according to a recent study by Imperial College London, Brazil has the highest transmission rate of any major country. “Last week, we reached the lowest peak of quarantine compliance, and this week more serious cases started to appear,” said Amanda Ferreira Santa Barbara, 26, a doctor at Sao Paulo’s Unifesp training hospital. Read the full story. Share this -







No masks and little social distancing at White House meeting WASHINGTON — Two White House aides may have tested positive for the coronavirus in the past two days, but President Donald Trump continued to hold public events Friday with limited social distancing and without requiring participants to wear face masks. Two dozen House Republicans gathered with Trump and other administration officials in the State Dining Room at the White House Friday afternoon to discuss the country's economic recovery from the pandemic. None of the attendees wore a mask. “I do want to advise our media friends before they write stories about how we didn’t wear masks and we didn’t possibly socially distance adequately, that you saw to it that we had tests, and that nobody in here had the coronavirus unless it's somebody in the media,” said Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Texas, during the meeting. Read the full story. Share this -





