Hayes: Clyburn's Biden endorsement made a huge difference

NBC News Exit Poll: Biden pulls in resounding win in Alabama Joe Biden's popularity among black voters in the South is on full display, especially in Alabama, the state with highest proportion of black voters on Super Tuesday. The NBC News Exit Poll finds that 72 percent of black voters in Alabama backed the former vice president, outpacing his 61 percent support in South Carolina. But he also won a clear victory among white voters, doing significantly better than Saturday, when he won one-third of white voters. Bernie Sanders was a distant runner-up. His best performance was 38 percent support among voters under 45 years old, but this group only made up three in 10 primary voters in Alabama today.







NBC News Exit Poll: Biden's support among black voters weaker outside South Joe Biden is performing well among black voters on Super Tuesday in the Southern states of Alabama, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia, just as he did in Saturday's South Carolina primary, according to results from the NBC News Exit Poll. About 62 percent of black voters in these states support Biden, while 18 percent of black voters in these states support Bernie Sanders. Outside of these states, however, support for Biden among black voters is weaker. In California, Colorado, Massachusetts, Maine, Minnesota and Vermont, black voters are about half as likely as those in the South to support Biden. In addition to this regional divide among black voters, there is a division by age. Black voters under 45 are about three times as likely to support Sanders than those 45 and over. Older black voters are nearly 30 percentage points more likely to support Biden than Sanders.







NBC News Exit Poll: Black Democrats in North Carolina want a return to Obama-era policies Black voters in today's North Carolina Democratic primary want the next president to return to Barack Obama's policies, early results from the NBC New Exit Poll show. By contrast, white Democratic primary voters in the state are more divided — a plurality (44 percent) favor returning to Obama's policies but 41 percent would like to move to more liberal policies. About 1 in 10 primary voters in both groups think the next president should change to more conservative policies.







Warren signals she will fight on: 'The pundits have gotten it wrong, over and over' Warren, in a speech to supporters in Detroit, made the case for her candidacy on Super Tuesday as Biden's resurgent campaign attempts to pre-empt Sanders, the current front-runner, and pundits have claimed the Massachusetts senator has no pathway to the Democratic nomination. "They're playing games about prediction and strategy," she said. "But prediction has been a terrible business, and the pundits have gotten it wrong, over and over." She added, "So here's my advice: cast a vote that will make you proud; cast your vote from your heart — and vote for the person you think will make the best president." Warren has had strong debate performances and raised a notable amount of campaign contributions, but has consistently performed poorly in the early Democratic contests. Her campaign has signaled that she will compete beyond Super Tuesday and her speech in Detroit touched on her theme of being a fighter and her determination to defeat Trump and work on behalf of working-class Americans. She told the story of when her father had a heart attack when she was a young girl. The family lost its station wagon and almost lost their home. That is when her mother got a minimum-wage job for the income. She said she learned lessons from that that translated to her work on bankruptcy law consumer protection. "You don't get what you don't fight for — and I am in this fight," she said.







NBC News Exit Poll: Health care is top concern of voters Long an issue owned by the Democratic Party, health care topped the list of issues named by Democrats as mattering most to their vote today, according to the NBC News Exit Poll conducted in 12 out of 14 Super Tuesday primaries across the country. Four in 10 voters named health care as their most important concern, well ahead of three others: climate change, income inequality and race relations. Health care voters were equally likely to favor Joe Biden as Bernie Sanders.






