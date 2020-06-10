HBO Max pulls 'Gone With the Wind,' says it will return with statement on race

Recently launched streaming service HBO Max on Tuesday confirmed it removed the 1939 epic "Gone With the Wind" over racist depictions but said the movie will return later with more context.

The original film will be brought back "with a discussion of its historical context and a denouncement of those very depictions," a spokesperson for the service said in a statement.

The move comes amid furious calls against racism and for police reform after the death of George Floyd, a black man who died May 25 after a white Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck for more than eight minutes.

The Oscar-winning Gone With the Wind, starring Clark Gable, Vivien Leigh, Hattie McDaniel, Leslie Howard and others, and set in the South during the Civil War, has been criticized for minimizing the horrors of slavery.

Read the full story here.