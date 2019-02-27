He's been called a liar and fraud, but today Cohen brought receipts

Cohen has been called a "rat" by President Trump and has been trashed by former allies over the past year, and even committee members today, as a liar and fraud.

However, in his testimony, Cohen came prepared to back up as many of his claims with evidence. In his opening statement, he noted over a dozen exhibits, including checks, news articles, financial statements and more.

In a heated exchange with Jordan about why he didn't go to the White House after Trump won if he was such a Trump loyalist, Cohen noted he was offered a job in the White House counsel's office and brought in a lawyer who produced a memo regarding the offer and why he should decline.