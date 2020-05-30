Head of African Union criticizes U.S. for George Floyd death The head of the African Union Commission has spoken out against the police killing of unarmed black man, George Floyd. "I reaffirm and reiterate the African Union’s rejection of continuing discriminatory practices against Black citizens of the USA," Moussa Faki Mahamat wrote online. 1/3:I strongly condemns the murder of #GeorgeFloyd that occurred in the United States of America at the hands of law enforcement officers, and wishes to extend his deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. — Moussa Faki Mahamat (@AUC_MoussaFaki) May 29, 2020 As unrest in Minneapolis grows, many in Africa have expressed their shock and disappointment with the U.S. both online and at a diplomatic level. Mindful of America’s image on a continent where China’s influence has grown and where many feel a distinct lack of interest from the Trump administration, some U.S. diplomats have tried to control the damage. U.S. embassies in Kenya, Tanzania and Congo, have shared statements from the Department of Justice office in Minnesota on the investigation. Share this -







Houston police make 200 arrests, chief thanks 'peaceful' protesters Police in Houston said they made nearly 200 arrests at protests against the killing of George Floyd on Friday. Those arrested had "participated in unlawful assemblies" and "most will be charged with obstructing a roadway," Houston Police Department said. However, Chief Art Acevedo wrote on Twitter: "To the legitimate, peaceful protesters, we say thank you." Done for the night. Grateful for the work of the men and women of @Houstonpolice and our sister agencies, including @FireChiefofHFD team who worked tirelessly to keep our city safe. To the legitimate, peacful protestors, we say thank you. https://t.co/ff887mJFph — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) May 30, 2020







Google postpones Android 11 unveiling amid U.S. protests Google said on Saturday it has postponed next week's planned unveiling of the beta version of its latest Android 11 mobile operating system in light of protests in the United States. "We are excited to tell you more about Android 11, but now is not the time to celebrate," Google said in a message posted on Twitter. The event was originally scheduled to take place virtually on Wednesday, according to the developers website. In a tweet, it said that it would announce more details on the new version of Android "soon," without specifying any dates. Protests have spread across the United States over the killing of George Floyd, a Minneapolis black man who died after being pinned by the neck under a white police officer's knee. We are excited to tell you more about Android 11, but now is not the time to celebrate. We are postponing the June 3rd event and beta release. We'll be back with more on Android 11, soon. — Android Developers (@AndroidDev) May 30, 2020







Louisville police apologize for shooting pepper-balls at news crew Louisville police fire pepper bullets at reporter and crew May 30, 2020 01:03 Less than 24 hours after CNN employees were arrested live on air while covering protests in Minnesota, a police officer in Louisville, Kentucky, was seen on camera firing what appeared to be pepper-balls at a news crew during a live broadcast Friday night. The Louisville Metro Police Department issued an apology to the crew from local NBC affiliate Wave3, who were covering demonstrations over the death of Breonna Taylor, a black woman killed by police in her home in March. Reporter Kaitlin Rust is heard yelling off-camera: "I've been shot! I've been shot!" Video shows a police officer aiming directly at the camera crew, as Rust describes the projectiles as "pepper-bullets." "I want to apologize," Louisville police spokeswoman Jessie Halladay told the Courier Journal. "It's not something that should have occurred if she was singled out as a reporter." Halladay said she couldn't tell who the individual officer was, but that police would review the video and "if we need to do any investigation for discipline, we will do that."







Mayor Ted Wheeler leaves 'dying mother' to return to Portland Portland's Mayor Ted Wheeler said he supported the honoring of George Floyd's legacy but warned residents not to "tear your city apart in the process." Public violence would destroy communities, he said. The Democrat also wrote on Twitter that he was rushing back to the city even though he was caring for his dying mother. ENOUGH.



I had to leave Portland today because my mother is dying. I am with family to prepare for her final moments. This is hard, this is personal, but so is watching my city get destroyed.



I'm coming back NOW. You will be hearing from me, @PortlandPolice, community leaders. — Mayor Ted Wheeler (@tedwheeler) May 30, 2020







Portland, Oregon, mayor: 'This is a riot. It's a full-on riot' Police in Portland, Oregon, early Saturday declared a "riot" and ordered people to leave downtown after multiple fires were set and objects were thrown at officers. Looting was reported, cars were burned and windows were smashed. The Multnomah County Justice Center was "attacked," and a fire was lit inside, police said. The fire is reported to have since been put out. "This is a riot. It's a full-on riot," Mayor Ted Wheeler said in a phone interview with NBC affiliate KGW. "We see people burning cars, we see people damaging businesses large and small, including some businesses I believe which are owned by local African-American business owners. We're seeing looting." All persons in downtown Portland: it is not safe, it is dangerous, there is rioting, leave now. — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) May 30, 2020 Wheeler demanded that people go home. "What I see here does not honor in any way the legacy of George Floyd," Wheeler said. "This is something completely different." Police said one person was shot — not by police — in the protest, and that person was treated and released. Sky 8 was overheard as a fire burned in downtown Portland. Police now declaring this a riot.https://t.co/fuGCxAtYvE pic.twitter.com/bi9ck5kcKp — KGW News (@KGWNews) May 30, 2020







Minnesota gov. hints that white supremacists, drug cartels could be part of widespread chaos 'This is not grieving': Minnesota's governor calls fourth night of unrest 'absolute chaos' May 30, 2020 04:07 Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said he is aware of unconfirmed reports that gangs of white supremacists are taking advantage of the anarchy unfolding in Minneapolis to create more chaos. The comment came during an early morning press conference Saturday in which Walz, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and members of the law enforcement community laid out plans for containing the destruction that has spread through much of the Twin Cities. When asked by a reporter if Walz was aware of rumors that white supremacists had joined some of the looting he said based on "my suspicions and what I've seen on this, yes." "It gets worse than that," he added. "The cartels, who are wondering if there was a break in their drug transmissions, are trying to take advantage of the chaos. That's why this situation is on a federal level." Walz added that he is working closely with the federal government to gather intelligence on who is participating in the destruction and whether they belong to organized groups.






