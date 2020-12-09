Health Canada approves Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine

The Canadian government, on Wednesday announced the approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against Covid-19.

Health Canada said the vaccine was submitted for review on October 9 and "after a thorough, independent review of the evidence, Health Canada has determined that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine meets the Department's stringent safety, efficacy and quality requirements for use in Canada."

The vaccine is indicated for use in patients ages 16 and up. "Pfizer-BioNTech are running further clinical trials on children of all age groups and the indication could be revised in the future to include children if the data from these studies support it," Health Canada wrote.