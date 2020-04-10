Health care workers on battling frontline stress: ‘We have to keep in mind the larger purpose’

Amtrak gets $1 billion in federal assistance; ridership down 90 percent Amtrak is receiving more than $1 billion in federal assistance to help offset ridership declines due to coronavirus, Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao announced. Ridership is down more than 90 percent in recent weeks. The funding will come through the $2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act that was signed into law in late March. Share this -







West Virginia reports 536 confirmed coronavirus cases, five deaths More than 500 people in West Virginia have tested positive for COVID-19, the state Department of Health and Human Resources said. West Virginia has 536 positive cases, 14,001 negatives and five deaths. Nearly half of the confirmed cases are located in three counties: Berkeley (83 confirmed cases), Monongalia (76), and Kanawha (74). Share this -







Photos: Portrait of a California neighborhood under lockdown Todd Bigelow / Contact Press Images The nation’s most populous state is serving as a laboratory for how Americans may be asked to live in the months ahead. See more compelling images from photojournalist Todd Bigelow's look at the confined existence of residents of West Hills, a Los Angeles suburb. Share this -







Nurses union calls for help with housing, child care amid coronavirus fight The helpers need help, too. The country's largest union of registered nurses is calling on governors of 17 states, the mayor of Washington, D.C., and hospital employers to provide housing, child care and workers' compensation in addition to protective equipment to nurses caring for coronavirus patients. The union, National Nurses United, sent letters to governors of Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Kansas, Maine, Maryland, Missouri, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, Texas, and West Virginia. “NNU has heard too many reports of nurses sleeping in their cars or garages to protect their families from potential infection, and far too many reports of nurses being told to use their sick or vacation time to cover precautionary leave after being exposed,” NNU Executive Director Bonnie Castillo said in a statement. “This is outrageous and morally wrong, and we call on the states and hospitals to immediately address our demands for better protections.” Share this -







Ohio Dept. of Health offers a stark metaphor for the importance of social distancing Social distancing works. We are all #InThisTogetherOhio. https://t.co/jU4ZAkm3Py pic.twitter.com/uKJtfi4cuP — Ohio Dept of Health (@OHdeptofhealth) April 9, 2020 Share this -







Connecticut senator warns on shortage of tests, protective equipment Senator Chris Murphy on @Morning_Joe: “We’ve had to pull back testing. We’re doing less of it in our drive-thru centers because we don’t have enough tests and we don’t have enough personal protective equipment.” — Michael Del Moro (@MikeDelMoro) April 10, 2020 Share this -







Irish sheep farmer uses large pair of shears for lockdown haircut While many people have resorted to home haircuts due to the closure of barbers and salons during the COVID-19 pandemic, 62-year-old Irish sheep farmer and sheepdog trainer Donie Anderson took things a step further, using a large pair of shears to trim his own hair in a video that has been viewed nearly 2 million times on Facebook. From his home in the Dublin Mountains where he is lambing 130 ewes, Anderson told NBC News that he normally shears his hair at Christmas, but worries over catching a cold meant that he had been waiting for the first bout of good weather to get a trim. While the shears look foreboding, Anderson’s experience using them on his sheep means he is able to use them to great effect. “If you clipped your ear with the shears it’d need stitching with needle and thread”, he said, “but I’ve been shearing sheep for 50 years so I’m able to do it properly”. Share this -





