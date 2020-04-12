New cases double to 99 in China as imported infections jump Mainland China reported 99 new coronavirus infections on April 11, more than doubling from the previous day to reach a one-month high, as the number of single-day imported cases hit a record, official data released Sunday showed. In addition, highlighting another major source of risk, newly reported asymptomatic coronavirus cases nearly doubled to 63 on April 11, from 34 the previous day, according to China's National Health Commission. Almost all the new infections - the biggest daily count since March 6 - involve travelers from overseas. Just two out of the 99 cases were locally transmitted. Share this -







High-speed Cannonball Run made amid traffic void Amid stay-at-home orders across the U.S., some car enthusiasts have taken to the highways to try to beat the record for fastest drive from New York City to Los Angeles. One anonymous trio in a low-key Audi sedan was successful April 4, setting a new record of 26 hours, 38 minutes, said former record holder Ed Bolian. The coast-to-coast record attempts pay homage to the circa-1970s Cannonball Baker Sea-to-Shining-Sea Memorial Trophy Dash, Another former transcontinental record holder, Alex Roy, says that, because coronavirus can be spread by asymptomatic carriers, driving across the nation during a pandemic could expose the enthusiasts and others along the route, he said. Read the full story.







Trump winery eligible for bailout in virus relief law President Donald Trump's Virginia vineyard could be eligible for a federal bailout under the $2.2 trillion coronavirus stimulus he signed into law last month, despite provisions in the bill that Democrats said were intended to prevent him and his family from personally benefiting. Deep in the fine print of the law passed by Congress to try to arrest an economic free fall is language that would the make the vineyard eligible for aid extended to growers and producers of "specialty crops," among them grapes used to make wine. There is no indication that any of Trump's companies, which are currently being operated by his sons, will apply for the aid, and a company representative said Friday there were no plans to do so. The White House declined to comment, but last month, Trump refused to rule the possibility out.







Disney furloughs 43,000 more workers Walt Disney Co. plans to furlough 43,000 workers at its Disney World resort in Orlando, Florida, as coronavirus forces theme parks around the country to close indefinitely. Employees will keep their current benefits for up to one year and will be eligible to apply for unemployment immediately, according to an agreement reached with the Service Trades Council, the coalition of unions representing the Disney World workers. About 200 essential employees will continue to work during the closure, and they will be offered positions based on seniority. All employees will be able to return to their jobs once businesses can reopen. Earlier this month, Disney announced plans to furlough non-union workers starting April 19.







New York City death toll increases by at least 313 At least 300 more New Yorkers have died from complications brought on COVID-19, the city's health department reported Saturday. The death toll reached at least 5,742 by 5 p.m., up from 5,429 a day earlier, according to the Department of Health and Mental Hygiene. The 313-fatality increase capped a heartbreaking week in New York City, where the death toll spiked by more than 500 on four separate nightly reports.







Florida doctor temporarily loses custody of child due to pandemic A Florida emergency room physician temporarily lost custody of her daughter over concerns she poses a health risk to the 4-year-old child. Dr. Theresa Greene tested negative for coronavirus, but her ex-husband worried her job could endanger their daughter. The little girl splits her time equally between both parents, NBC Miami reported. Greene is entitled to "equivalent make up timesharing" for every day of custody lost as a result of the temporary custody suspension, according to court documents. She is also entitled to daily phone calls or video chats with her daughter. In his court order, Miami-Dade County Circuit Judge Bernard Shapiro said his ruling was intended to "protect the best interests" of the child and is solely based on concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. Greene told NBC Miami the ruling was devastating and also shocking because the judge did not consult with medical experts. "I feel like the family court system now is stressing me almost more than the virus," Greene said.






