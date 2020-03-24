Health care workers warn medical supplies just days from running out amid pandemic

Hospitals limiting visitors in delivery rooms
Mothers-to-be spend months perfecting their birth plans. And while births often don't go according to those plans, most women find comfort in knowing they have support — and at least one person advocating for their wishes. Yet thanks to the coronavirus outbreak, this may not be the case for women delivering babies in the next few months.
Hospitals across the country are limiting visitors and the number of people who can be in a room with a woman while she gives birth.
One hospital in New York City has enacted the strictest policy yet: Banning partners from delivery rooms.
Department of Homeland Security delays 'Remain in Mexico' hearings
The federal government on Monday delayed upcoming hearings for asylum-seekers who have been detained and are awaiting U.S. court proceedings in Mexico.
In a statement, the Department of Homeland Security said that detainees who have hearings within the next month under the Migrant Protection Protocol program — also known as “Remain in Mexico” — will be rescheduled.
The department said that migrants should present themselves to border agents on their previously scheduled dates to get a new court hearing.
A coalition of lawyers and judges called on the government last week to shutter immigration courts and delay hearings for migrants in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Spain’s coronavirus death toll tops 2,000March 23, 202001:31
More inmates released from Rikers Island
Hawaii, Alaska close businesses, tell residents to stay home
Hawaii and Alaska ordered businesses shuttered and told residents to stay home on Monday, becoming the latest states to implement sweeping measures in an attempt to limit the spread of coronavirus.
In Hawaii, where 77 cases have been confirmed, Gov. David Ige said that beginning Wednesday, people should leave their homes only to go to the grocery store, bank or another “essential” business. He said outdoor exercise is allowed as long people remain six feet apart from each other.
“The threat of COVID-19 is unprecedented, and it requires even more actions,” he said.
In Alaska, officials closed hair salons, barbershops and other businesses where people gather. Visitors from out of state will also be required to self-quarantine for two weeks. The orders go into effect Tuesday and Wednesday, Alaska Department of Health Commissioner Adam Crum told reporters.