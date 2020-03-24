Health care workers warn medical supplies just days from running out amid pandemic

Hospitals limiting visitors in delivery rooms Mothers-to-be spend months perfecting their birth plans. And while births often don't go according to those plans, most women find comfort in knowing they have support — and at least one person advocating for their wishes. Yet thanks to the coronavirus outbreak, this may not be the case for women delivering babies in the next few months. Hospitals across the country are limiting visitors and the number of people who can be in a room with a woman while she gives birth. One hospital in New York City has enacted the strictest policy yet: Banning partners from delivery rooms. Read the full story here. Share this -







Department of Homeland Security delays 'Remain in Mexico' hearings The federal government on Monday delayed upcoming hearings for asylum-seekers who have been detained and are awaiting U.S. court proceedings in Mexico. In a statement, the Department of Homeland Security said that detainees who have hearings within the next month under the Migrant Protection Protocol program — also known as "Remain in Mexico" — will be rescheduled. The department said that migrants should present themselves to border agents on their previously scheduled dates to get a new court hearing. A coalition of lawyers and judges called on the government last week to shutter immigration courts and delay hearings for migrants in response to the coronavirus pandemic.







More inmates released from Rikers Island 75 people with very limited time left on their sentences have been released from Rikers Island. We're making final decisions on another 200 candidates for potential release this evening. — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) March 24, 2020






