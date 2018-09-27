Hearing interest leads to postponement of Trump-Rosenstein meeting

This hearing is not going well for Brett Kavanaugh.
He’ll still have an opportunity to defend himself, but Ford has come off as credible and as composed as possible under the circumstances.
And that’s according to Republicans.
One GOP donor told NBC News in a text message that he still wants Kavanaugh on the bench but is more concerned about the viability of the nomination now than he was a few hours ago.
“She seems pretty damn credible and appealing,” the donor said. “I would like to see them push forward, but this is going to be ultra-hard to rebut. And Kavanaugh has to not perjure himself."
Some Republican senators said they wanted to hear more from her, and others called it compelling. At least one admitted she wasn't watching.
Sen. Shelley Capito, R-W.V.: “It was extremely compelling and emotional, obviously. Anyone who is watching has to feel the same way."
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.: "I want to hear her out. I don’t know any more than I knew before...I think something happened to Dr. Ford. I’m going to listen to Brett Kavanaugh, who adamantly denies it."
Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa: "I am in meetings all day so I'm not watching TV."
Rachel Mitchell, the attorney speaking on behalf of Senate Republicans, appears to be a lot more interested in how and why Ford came forward than in whether she was sexually assaulted by Kavanaugh.
In a legal case, undermining the credibility of the accuser might be paramount. But this isn't a legal case. The central issue is only whether or not Kavanaugh is fit for the Supreme Court. It's confusing.
As senators were leaving for the lunch break, Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., sat for a bit with Jeff Flake, R-Ariz.
Sasse took a drink of water, then walked down to the witness table and shook Ford’s hand.
He appeared to say something to her and then he walked out.
The White House has postponed a highly anticipated meeting between President Trump and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, which was initially scheduled for today, to avoid interfering with the Kavanaugh-Ford hearing.
"The President spoke with Rod Rosenstein a few minutes ago and they plan to meet next week. They do not want to do anything to interfere with the hearing," White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said Thursday.
As the hearing broke for lunch, most senators leaving had no comment.
Several appeared ashen-faced.
Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, told NBC News moments after Thursday's hearing broke for lunch that he felt Ford was a "good witness."
“It’s too early to make those kinds of determinations, but she’s a good witness. Articulate," Hatch said after being asked whether he saw Ford as "credible."
"She’s an attractive person. But I think it’s a little early to make those kinds of determinations," he added.
Hatch said he would not second-guess Mitchell's line of questioning of Ford.
Here's a moment from earlier, in which Ford delivered her opening statement and vividly recounted details of her alleged sexual assault by Kavanaugh.
Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., used nearly all of his five minutes to deliver a tribute to Ford’s "courage" for having testified, calling it a "teaching moment for America."
“You have inspired women,” Blumenthal said. "You have inspired and enlightened men."
His comments appeared to move Ford to tears at one point.
Earlier in the hearing, Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., also praised Ford for her courage in deciding to testify.
Blumenthal, however, also spent a moment lighting into his Republican colleagues, saying that "the senators on the other side of the aisle have been silent."
"This procedure is unprecedented in a confirmation hearing," he said.
"I’m no psychology professor but it does seem weird to me that someone could have a selective fear of flying," Donald Trump, Jr., tweeted, responding to a line of questioning from Mitchell. "Can’t do it to testify but for vacation, well it’s not a problem at all."