Hearing room bursts out laughing after Democrat snaps back at Jordan

Trump campaign manager bashes 'unelected, career government bureaucrats' "The entire world can read the transcript of President Trump’s conversation with President Zelensky, so people don’t need to rely on third-party opinions when they can see the facts for themselves," said Trump 2020 campaign manager Brad Parscale. He added, "Despite that, today we heard from Democrats’ hand-picked star witnesses, who together were not on the Ukraine phone call, did not speak directly to President Trump, got third-hand hearsay from one side of a different phone call in a restaurant, and formed opinions based on stories in the pages of the New York Times. We hate to break it to these unelected, career government bureaucrats who think they know best: the President of the United States sets foreign policy, not them. And disagreement on policy is not an impeachable offense." Share this -







Schiff lays out thrust of inquiry case, denies knowing the whistleblower Schiff, in his closing remarks, reiterated the allegation that Trump abused his office and leveraged a high-profile meeting and military aid to pressure Ukraine to investigate the Bidens and, in effect, invite foreign interference in U.S. elections to help his re-election. “You described a situation in which those in the service of the president made it clear to the Ukrainians they need to publicly announce these investigations or they weren't going to get that meeting and they weren't going to get that military assistance,” Schiff said, referring to the testimony of Taylor and Kent. Schiff noted that this hearing is just one of several scheduled for the coming days and weeks to bolster the Democrats’ case. Democrats on Tuesday announced a second week of open hearings in the House impeachment inquiry, including with E.U. Ambassador Gordon Sondland, former Ukraine special envoy Kurt Volker, and top Ukraine expert Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman. Before wrapping up, Schiff again denied knowing the identity of the whistleblower before the complaint was filed. Nunes, meanwhile, ended the hearing where he began, by decrying the process and demanding Democrats call the whistleblower and other Democratic operatives to testify. "You are not allowing those witnesses to appear before the committee, which i think is a problem," he said. Rep. Devin Nunes demands to hear from whistleblower 01:03 The California Republican said the hearings should stop until lawmakers get answers to the extent of alleged "prior coordination" with the whistleblower; the extent of what Nunes claimed was Ukraine election meddling against the Trump campaign, a reference to the debunked conspiracy theory that Trump and Giuliani have been chasing; and the reason Ukrainian natural gas company Burisma hired Hunter Biden to its board and whether his position affected any Obama administration actions. Share this -







Schumer says senators should 'keep their ears and minds open' on impeachment Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said Wednesday's impeachment hearing shows why the investigation must "continue unimpeded." "The new revelations show exactly why the investigation must continue unimpeded so all the facts come out and why every senator should not prejudge until all the facts are out," he said. "We heard some new facts today, and that's all the more reason senators should keep their ears and minds open." Share this -







Republicans argue witnesses don't have 'firsthand' knowledge of events. Is that right? Republicans repeatedly argued — on Twitter and in the hearing room — that Wednesday's witnesses lacked firsthand knowledge of a pressure campaign on Ukrainian officials, and placed emphasis on the fact that Kent and Taylor never spoke directly to Trump. This argument is in part misleading. Kent and Taylor had direct knowledge of the Trump administration's diplomatic mission in Ukraine, and testified to those facts. Republicans are correct in noting that these two particular officials do not have firsthand knowledge of Trump's conversations, or those of his acting chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney. In their sworn depositions and in the open hearing, Taylor, the current acting ambassador to Ukraine, and Kent, a top State Department official, referred to conversations, emails and meetings they participated in or were told about involving high-level diplomats, senior Ukrainian officials and the Ukrainian president. They refer to contemporaneous notes and official documents. Taylor, answering questions from Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, confirmed that he was not on Trump's July call with Ukraine's president that triggered a whistleblower complaint, nor had he spoken directly with Mulvaney, who Taylor said was part of a secondary, "irregular" diplomatic channel that worked to pressure Ukraine to conduct investigations, and that he had never met the president. "This is what I can’t believe, and you're their star witness," Jordan said. Impeachment investigators have interviewed 15 witnesses in closed-door questioning and subpoenaed more. At least one, Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, was on the call at the heart of the impeachment inquiry and is scheduled to testify publicly next Tuesday. Meanwhile, E.U. Ambassador Gordon Sondland, who multiple witnesses testified spoke directly with Trump and claimed to act accordingly, is scheduled to testify publicly next Wednesday. Notably, more than a dozen White House staffers and Cabinet officials with firsthand knowledge have not complied with congressional subpoenas, including Mulvaney, former national security adviser John Bolton, Secretary of Energy Rick Perry, and a slew of other government staffers. The White House has sought to limit what witnesses can say. Kent and Taylor testified that they had been directed by the State Department not to testify when invited by congressional investigators, only doing so once they were subpoenaed. Democratic Rep. Mike Quigley, D-Ill., pointed this out Wednesday afternoon during the hearing on Wednesday. "You'd have a lot more direct testimony and direct evidence if you weren't blocking that ability," he said. Share this -







Kent says plainly that Giuliani was looking for ‘political dirt’ Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., pressed both Kent and Taylor on Giuliani’s shadow foreign policy efforts, and they both agreed it was not in the interest of U.S. national security. “Was Mr. Giuliani promoting official U.S. interests?” she asked. Kent: "I believe he was looking to dig up political dirt." Taylor: "I agree" Fun fact: Demings also questioned former special counsel Robert Mueller in July and got him to say that Trump was not entirely truthful in his written answers in the Russia probe. Share this -







Taylor notes that Pompeo cable was a career first During an exchange with Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, D-N.Y., Taylor said that the first time he sent a first-person cable to the secretary of state in his 30-year career in the foreign service was in August to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Taylor emphasized that sending a cable to America’s top diplomat was a rare move. Asked whether Taylor heard back from Pompeo, Taylor said, "Not directly." Kent said that he was on vacation when the cable came in, "but my understanding is that it made it to his intended recipient." Kent, however, said he’s unsure if anything was done, saying, "I can’t honestly say what happened with the cable at the highest level." In August, then-White House national security adviser John Bolton recommended that Taylor send a first-person cable to Pompeo directly relaying his concerns about the U.S. security assistance to Ukraine that was held up by the Office of Management and Budget more than a month earlier, on July 18. "I wrote and transmitted such a cable on Aug. 29, describing the 'folly' I saw in withholding military aid to Ukraine at a time when hostilities were still active in the east and when Russia was watching closely to gauge the level of American support for the Ukrainian government,” Taylor said about the cable in his opening statement Wednesday. Taylor sent cable to Pompeo expressing concern about withholding military aid 02:07 Share this -





