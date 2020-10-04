Here are the latest Covid-19 infections among Trump's contacts

White House spokesman Judd Deere declined to comment on the staff members but said the White House "does take any positive case seriously and has extensive plans and procedures in place to prevent further spread."
Asked how residence staff are being protected while first lady Melania Trump convalesces there, her chief of staff, Stephanie Grisham, said that "every precaution is being taken" to ensure their safety.
Lauren Egan
15h ago / 2:06 AM UTC
Trump criticized by medical experts after leaving hospital to drive past supporters
Trump briefly left his hospital room at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center to drive past a group of supporters, a move that medical experts and Democrats swiftly criticized as "insanity."
The president posted a video to his Twitter account around 5:15 p.m. announcing that he would "pay a little surprise to some of the great patriots that we have out on the street." A few minutes later, the presidential motorcade slowly drove by the perimeter of the hospital, where a crowd had been gathering since Friday night. Trump was seen through the window of an SUV waving and wearing what appeared to be a cloth mask, as opposed to a more protective N95 mask.
The president does not travel anywhere without Secret Service protection, and Sunday's drive was no exception. At least two other people could be seen in the car with Trump.
Biden's campaign announced Sunday evening that the coronavirus test he took Sunday had come back negative.
"Vice President Biden underwent PCR testing for COVID-19 today and COVID-19 was not detected," the campaign said in a statement distributed through the print pool, the small group of reporters traveling with the Democratic nominee.
It was the third negative test for Biden, who was tested twice Friday before he flew to Michigan to deliver remarks about what he called the patriotic duty of Americans to follow safety rules and prevent exposure after Trump's positive diagnosis. Biden told reporters he did not undergo a test Saturday, according to The Washington Post.
The campaign did not say whether Biden had more than one test Sunday.
N.J. health officials say they're contacting fundraiser attendees, club staff
The New Jersey Health Department provided more information Sunday about its contact-tracing efforts surrounding Trump's fundraiser at his Bedminster golf club Thursday.
In a series of tweets, the department said that it has reached out to those who attended the fundraiser and that state officials were also interviewing the golf club's staff members to assess their level of exposure to the president and his aides, as well as to provide public health recommendations. The majority of the club's staff members live in Somerset County, the department said.
There has been growing frustration and anger at the state level because of how the White House responded to state officials' request for information about attendees and club staff, NBC News has reported.
❗️UPDATE❗️DOH & @SomersetCntyNJ Dept. of Health have received information from the management of Trump Nat’l Golf Course in Bedminster, NJ & the White House.
The White House supplied to NJ officials the names of at least 206 individuals who attended the events.