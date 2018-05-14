The five midterm primaries to watch Tuesday night

Four states will be holding primaries Tuesday — Idaho, Nebraska, Oregon and Pennsylvania. But unlike last week, these races won’t garner that much national attention.
Still, there are three primaries with implications for the control of Congress — as well as another two with interesting storylines — that we’ll be watching. Here are the five races:
RACES WE’LL BE WATCHING IN NOVEMBER
PA-1: Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pa., is the vulnerable incumbent here in Pennsylvania’s revised congressional map, and the Democratic race to take him on in this Philly-area district features frontrunner Scott Wallace (his grandfather was FDR Vice President Henry Wallace) and Navy vet Rachel Reddick (who’s backed by EMILY’s List).
The Wallace-vs.-Reddick primary has been negative over the airwaves, with Reddick attacking Wallace for previously being registered to vote in Maryland and for owning a home in South Africa. Meanwhile, Wallace – who has more money to spend in Philadelphia’s expensive media market — has fired back at Reddick, criticizing her for moving back to the district from DC and for being a past registered Republican.
PA-7: Talk about ideological diversity in the Democratic primary for the open competitive seat vacated by Rep. Charlie Dent, R-Pa. On the right of the Dem spectrum is Northampton County District Attorney John Morganelli — the frontrunner due to his name ID — who hasdeleted past tweets praising Trump and criticizing progressives. In the middle is former Allentown city solicitor Susan Wild (who’s backed by EMILY’s List). And on the left is pastor Greg Edwards (who’s supported by Bernie Sanders).
Huffington Post says this primary has become "a microcosm of the factional battles that have consumed the Democratic Party since the 2016 presidential primary. Lehigh Valley Democrats will get the chance to choose from a cautious Clintonian, a Sanders-style populist and a conservative Democrat hailing from the margins of the contemporary party."
NE-2: In a true Democratic establishment-vs.-progressive battle, former Democratic Congressman Brad Ashford has a primary race against liberal Kara Eastman. Per the Omaha World-Herald, Ashford wants to build upon the Affordable Care Act, while Eastman wants “Medicare For All”; Ashford supported TPP, while Eastman opposed it; and Ashford has campaigned on compromise, while Eastman says the district needs a fighter.
The winner will take on incumbent Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., who narrowly beat Ashford in 2016, 49 percent to 48 percent.
RACES WITH INTERESTING STORYLINES
PA-6: Democrat Chrissy Houlahan — an Air Force veteran and one of Democrats’ favorite recruits nationwide — is unopposed in this district, which after redistricting looks like a "Likely D" seat. Assuming she wins in November, Pennsylvania would no longer be the largest state without a woman in its congressional delegation.
PA-14: Remember Rick Saccone, who lost to Democrat Conor Lamb in the PA-18 race? Well, he’s running for Congress again, in the revised 14th district. And Republican primary challenger Guy Reschenthaler is airing this TV ad against him: “Saccone already lost a safe Republican seat. Even President Trump called Saccone ‘weak.’”
Last night’s round of primaries may not have been the most high-profile contests of the year, but they still gave us some important storylines to watch going forward, First Read notes.
Primary battles in Idaho, Nebraska, Oregon and Pennsylvania showcased the strength of Democratic women and progressives, while also proving that having “Congress” attached to a candidate’s name is a major hurdle.
Here are some of our top takeaways:
It was a good night for Democratic women, especially in Pennsylvania. The Keystone State currently does not have any female members in its congressional delegation. Now four women have a shot to head to Washington. And in one of the night's biggest surprises, former Democratic Rep. Brad Ashford fell to progressive Kara Eastman in Nebraska.
Being a member of Congress is NOT an asset. Rep. Raul Labrador lost his GOP primary bid for governor of Idaho, GOP Rep. Lou Barletta delivered an underwhelming victory in Pennsylvania's Senate primary, and Ashford lost to Eastman.
Progressives had a good night. Along with Eastman, two members of Pittsburgh's chapter of Democratic Socialists of America defeated incumbent state representatives. National Republicans said the results showcase that Democrats have a primary problem. “Kara Eastman makes socialist Bernie Sanders look moderate by comparison," the National Republican Congressional Committee said in a statement.
Check here for more analysis of last night's results.
But what is the most expensive race of 2018 so far? Try the gubernatorial contest in Illinois between wealthy Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner and wealthy Democratic opponent J.B. Pritzker, where a whopping $66 million has already been spent on TV and radio ads, per Advertising Analytics.
Here are the most expensive contests of 2018 in terms of ad spending through May 13:
President Donald Trump will head to Nashville, Tennessee on May 29th to headline a fundraiser for Marsha Blackburn’s Senate campaign.
According to the invitation, ticket prices start at $2,700 for the general reception and go as high as $44,300 for a private roundtable with President Trump.
The fundraiser announcement comes just a few weeks after Trump endorsed Blackburn on Twitter, exclaiming that “She has my full endorsement and I will be there to campaign with her!”.
Trump won Tennessee by 26 points in 2016 and his popularity in the state has remained at 50 percent since his election, roughly 10 points higher than the national average.
Despite the President's popularity in Tennessee, recent polling shows former Governor Phil Bredesen, a Democrat who won every county in the state in his 2006 re-election, leading Blackburn in the general election.
Trump’s stop in Tennessee six months out from the November election is a sign of just how competitive this race is expected to be. And he is not the first big name to make an appearance in the state. In April, Joe Biden hosted a fundraiser for Bredesen.
With the general election now set in West Virginia’s Senate race, Senate Majority PAC — the Democratic Senate super PAC — is airing a statewide TV ad touting Sen. Joe Manchin’s, D-W.V., work to combat opioids.
Manchin faces state AG Patrick Morrisey in November.
Politicians shooting guns in TV ads is nothing new, but a gubernatorial candidate in South Carolina has angered scientists after appearing to shoot a type of endangered rattlesnake in her latest commercial.
Republican candidate Catherine Templeton says in the 30 second ad that she learned how to "shoot the snakes around our fishing trailer" when she was growing up in rural Fair Play, SC.
The ad then depicts an Eastern diamondback rattlesnake, then cuts to video of Templeton firing a gun.
"We can't shoot the snakes slithering around Columbia," she adds. "But we will end their poisonous, big-government ways."
More, from The State:
The species is considered "at-risk" and has been listed as a "species of concern" in South Carolina by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
No snake was harmed in the making of the ad, according to Templeton's campaign spokesman, Mark Powell.
...
Steve Bennett, a retired herpetologist with the Department of Natural Resources, said it is "incredibly irresponsible" to suggest shooting or killing rattlesnakes.
"Ms. Templeton's ad perpetuates a stereotype that is rooted in ignorance and extreme bias," said Bennett, adding that he learned during a 17-year research project in Hampton County that rattlesnakes almost always seek to avoid interacting with humans.
Last week, a Monmouth poll found Democrats ahead on its congressional generic ballot by 8 points, 49 percent to 41 percent.
This week, CNN released a poll showing the Dem lead at just 3 points, 47 percent to 44 percent.
But as political scientist Alan Abramowitz notes, the real story of the generic-ballot polling in 2017-2018 is how steady it's been.
"On average, Democrats led by 7.1 points over the past year, and Democrats have led in almost every individual poll. The monthly average ranged from 6.2 points in February 2018 to 10.1 points in December 2017," he writes. “Except for the December results, the monthly averages have fallen within a fairly narrow range of 6.2 to 7.8 points.”
That steadiness is also reflected in the NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll, where the Democratic lead has been anywhere between 6 points and 11 points since the summer of last year.
And what does an average of 6-8 points mean? According to Abramowitz’s prediction model, it puts Democrats in a position to pick up the 23 seats needed to win back the House of Representatives.
A group of high-profile Democratic veterans is urging a Wisconsin Republican Senate candidate to apologize for comments he made about military vets who support the Democratic Party.
GOP candidate and Marine veteran Kevin Nicholson said last week that he questions the "cognitive thought process" of Democrats who served, saying "they're signing up to defend the Constitution that their party is continually dragging through the mud."
In a letter, Democratic figures including former Georgia Sen. Max Cleland — a Vietnam veteran and triple amputee — write that Nicholson's comments do "not just disrespect our nation’s veterans, but crudely do so as a means to advance his own political career."
"Mr. Nicholson knows that military service crosses party lines," they write. "It is beneath any serviceman or woman to politicize veterans and assert that patriotism is limited to members of one political party."
Other signers include U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth, Rep. Seth Moulton and former Missouri Senate candidate and Democratic activist Jason Kander.
Nicholson, who is competing in a primary against Leah Vukmir, has come under bipartisan criticism for the remarks. A group of Republican veterans who support Vukmir has also called for him to apologize.
Nicholson has said he stands by the remarks, saying that he "won't back down."
The winner of the August 14 GOP primary will take on Democratic incumbent Tammy Baldwin.
From this morning's First Read: Things got a little feisty in last night’s California gubernatorial debate in San Jose — moderated by Chuck Todd —with candidates reserving some of their sharpest barbs for frontrunner Democrat Gavin Newsom.
From the LA Times: “The candidates running to become California's next governor aggressively clashed in the most contentious and consequential face-off of the campaign Tuesday night, trying to make the case that they are best suited to lead the state as voters begin receiving ballots in the mail. Democrat Gavin Newsom took the stage with a target on his back as the clear front-runner. And the attacks grew deeply personal as the candidates were asked about marital infidelities Newsom and former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa had while they were in office. Newsom had an affair with a close friend's wife who worked for him when he was mayor of San Francisco.”
And from The San Francisco Chronicle: “For much of the 90-minute session, it was five against one, with the former San Francisco mayor fielding nonstop attacks from the other candidates looking to finish in the top two and advance to the November election to replace termed-out Gov. Jerry Brown.”
A few more of the toughest attacks from the evening:
Republican Travis Allen to Gavin Newsom, about his marital infidelities while in office: “If you can't trust Gavin with his best friend's wife, how can you trust him with your state?” Newsom shot back at Allen: "It's hard, with respect, to hear from Mr. Allen, who is a devout supporter of Donald Trump, talk about the issue of sexual harassment.”
Democrat Antonio Villaraigosa to Newsom, on his sparing with the White House: “Talking and tweeting about Trump every day is not going to solve problems, it's not going to fix our healthcare or our schools.” Newsom responded: "I don't wake up every day thinking of how to take shots at Trump.”
Democrat Delaine Eastin, on “character” questions: “I do believe that character does matter. I do believe that being unfaithful is something that is terrible … What’s missing is courage and vision and heart and a sense of self-control that makes certain that you are focused on the issues at hand and not on how much fun you can have. At the end of the day, it is inappropriate for any boss in any businesses or any government agency to make passes at women that work for them.”
By the way, Newsom had one of the big laughs of the night, when he was asked to weigh in on California’s top-two primary system: “You know my position, Chuck. I think a Republican would be ideal in the general election.”
Candidate for California governor Travis Allen (R) asks front runner Gavin Newsom (D) the toughest question of the NBC Bay Area SVCF debate. pic.twitter.com/R96T2g8Lq8