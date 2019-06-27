Here are the rules
The Democratic candidates will have 60 seconds to answer questions and 30 seconds to respond to follow-ups. And there will be no opening statements, though they will have a chance to deliver closing remarks.
The two-hour debate will zip by quickly, with five segments separated by four commercial breaks. With so many candidates, there's only so much time to go around.
"It's a little bit of exaggeration calling it a debate," former Vice President Joe Biden joked in Iowa earlier this month. "It's like a lightning round."
For many lesser-known candidates, the debate will their first chance to introduce themselves to a larger national audience, so they know they have to try to pack a lot into a small amount of time.
De Blasio apologizes after quoting Che Guevara at South Florida rally
New York Mayor Bill de Blasio apologized Thursday for quoting Cuban revolutionary Che Guevara during a Wednesday night speech at a union rally in South Florida.
“I did not know the phrase I used in Miami today was associated with Che Guevara & I did not mean to offend anyone who heard it that way,” de Blasio tweeted. “I certainly apologize for not understanding that history. I only meant it as a literal message to the striking airport workers that I believed they would be victorious in their strike.”
De Blasio found himself in hot water over the remarks, with the Florida Democratic Party chair calling on him to apologize.
“Mayor Bill DeBlasio does not speak for Floridians or the Florida Democratic Party and he would be wise to apologize,” Terrie Rizzo, chair of the Florida Democrats, tweeted Thursday.
After Wednesday night’s Democratic debate, de Blasio, who seeks to position himself in the presidential race as a champion of “working people,” ended a speech to a union crowd by chanting Guevara’s slogan “hasta la victoria siempre” or “until victory, always.”
He came under fire from Cuban Floridians, many of whom fled the nation after the communist revolution there. On Thursday afternoon, the remarks were the lead story on the Miami Herald’s website.
President Donald Trump’s campaign communications director, Tim Murtaugh, took aim at the comments Thursday, tweeting, “When you’re quoting murderous communist sociopaths, it probably means you’re losing. Especially in Miami."
Welcome to tonight’s liveblog
Welcome to NBC News’ liveblog of the second night of the first Democratic presidential debate! We'll be live-streaming the full debate here and providing recaps of all the highlights as well as fact checks, real-time reaction and analysis as the final 10 candidates on stage go head-to-head tonight starting at 9 p.m. ET.
