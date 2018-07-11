Here are the top midterm ad markets and most expensive races

Here are the Top 10 markets — in terms of total TV and radio advertising — in the 2017-2018 midterm season, according to ad-spending data from Advertising Analytics. The numbers are through July 9.

Chicago: $50.3 million Los Angeles: $32.3 million Orlando/Daytona Beach/Melbourne, FL: $19.9 million Tampa/St. Pete/Sarasota, FL: $18.0 million Pittsburgh, PA: $16.6 million San Diego, CA: $13.4 million Las Vegas, NV: $12.9 million St. Louis, MO: $11.6 million Satellite: $11.5 million Denver, CO: $10.8 million

The 10 most expensive Senate races

Meanwhile, here are the most expensive Senate races in terms of ad spending, per Advertising Analytics. The numbers are for both the primaries and general election.

FL SEN: $26.2 million IN SEN: $21.4 million WI SEN: $17.1 million MO SEN: $15.0 million WV SEN: $12.6 million MT SEN: $9.2 million OH SEN: $5.3 million NV SEN: $5.2 million AZ SEN: $5.2 million CA SEN: $4.2 million

The 10 most expensive House races

Here are the most expensive House races in terms of ad spending, per Advertising Analytics. The numbers are for both the primaries and general election.

PA-18 special: $11.9 million CA-49: $9.0 million CA-48: $5.0 million OH-12 special: $4.3 million TX-2: $4.0 million CA-39: $3.7 million MD-6: $3.7 million PA-1: $2.9 million NM-1: $2.6 million AZ-8 special: $2.5 million

The nine most expensive gubernatorial races

Here are the most expensive gubernatorial races in terms of ad spending, per Advertising Analytics. The numbers are for both the primaries and general election.