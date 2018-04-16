Here's another way women are making political history this year

There's been lots of reporting — including from one of us(!) here — about the historic number of women who are running for office this cycle.

But a new report from the Center for Responsive Politics outlines another way that women are making political history: By giving to political candidates at unprecedented levels.

According to the report, women now account for 31 percent of all contributions to candidates for the United States House, a record. That's mostly driven by contributions to Democrats; 44 percent of contributions to female Democratic House candidates and 34 percent of contributions to male Democratic House candidates are from women.

Both of those are historic highs, while contributions from women to Republican candidates are similar to past cycles.

