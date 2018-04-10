Feedback

Here's an interesting announcement...

Just hours before Zuckerberg's testimony, Facebook is launching a reward system for people to report apps that misuse data.

Collin Greene, Facebook's head of product security, announced the new program in a blog post. Many companies including Facebook have so-called "bug bounty" programs, which reward people with cash for finding things like security flaws.

"This program will reward people with first-hand knowledge and proof of cases where a Facebook platform app collects and transfers people’s data to another party to be sold, stolen or used for scams or political influence," Greene wrote. "Just like the bug bounty program, we will reward based on the impact of each report. While there is no maximum, high impact bug reports have garnered as much as $40,000 for people who bring them to our attention."

by

advertisement
advertisement

latest posts from Status Update

Jason Abbruzzese

Tracking the Facebook stock drop

There's a certain sense of fatalism among people who watch Facebook closely, a feeling that this is all just a minor annoyance for the social network and its CEO/cofounder Mark Zuckerberg.

That might be true, but the Cambridge Analytica fiasco has hurt the company in one very definite way — its market value. Facebook stock has dropped sharply in recent weeks. The company is still worth around $467 billion, but that's down from about $560 billion in early February.

Facebook stock price since the start of 2018
Jason Abbruzzese

Here's an interesting announcement...

Just hours before Zuckerberg's testimony, Facebook is launching a reward system for people to report apps that misuse data.

Collin Greene, Facebook's head of product security, announced the new program in a blog post. Many companies including Facebook have so-called "bug bounty" programs, which reward people with cash for finding things like security flaws.

"This program will reward people with first-hand knowledge and proof of cases where a Facebook platform app collects and transfers people’s data to another party to be sold, stolen or used for scams or political influence," Greene wrote. "Just like the bug bounty program, we will reward based on the impact of each report. While there is no maximum, high impact bug reports have garnered as much as $40,000 for people who bring them to our attention."

Natalia Jimenez
Natalia Jimenez

Caption contest: 100 Zuckerbergs

This photo.

Image: One hundred cardboard cutouts Mark Zuckerberg stand outside the U.S. Capitol
One hundred cardboard cutouts of Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg stand outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington on April 10, 2018. Advocacy group Avaaz is calling attention to what the groups says are hundreds of millions of fake accounts still spreading disinformation on Facebook. Saul Loeb / AFP - Getty Images
Jason Abbruzzese

Sen. Coons woke up ready

Chris Coons, who will be among the 44 senators questioning Mark Zuckerberg today, is already annoyed.

He posted on Twitter this morning that he found fake Facebook accounts using his identity and alleged that some of the other profiles that were friends with those accounts "appear to be Russian."

Jason Abbruzzese

10 people downloaded a quiz. Now their friends probably hate them

Sometimes the numbers involved in these data breaches are so big that they can lose meaning.

New Zealand, however, has provided us with a reminder of just how dense our social networks can be — and why it matters that Facebook let researchers grab data of people who were friends with users who used third-party apps.

The Guardian reports that just 10 New Zealanders who downloaded the personality quiz app linked to data that was allegedly used by Cambridge Analytica ended up exposing more than 63,000 of their fellow citizens.

It's a stark reminder of just how much of our data can be up for grabs in a simple shift from "just me" to "me and my friends."

Anna Brand

Swisher on 'boy genius' Zuckerberg: 'He's 33 years old and has two children'

Facebook PAC donation to senators

Ahead of the testimony from Zuckerberg today, why not check out the contributions that senators on the Judiciary and Commerce, Science and Transportation committees have received for their campaigns from Facebook's PAC since it started making political donations in the 2012 election cycle.

The totals are based on an NBC review of data from the Center for Responsive Politics.

Check out the full interactive here

This might be the longest hallway ever

Claire Atkinson

Zuckerberg releases prepared statement for his testimony

On Monday, Zuckerberg released his prepared statement for his testimony, issuing an apology and taking responsibility for its indiscretions.

"We didn’t take a broad enough view of our responsibility, and that was a big mistake," he wrote. "It was my mistake, and I’m sorry. I started Facebook, I run it, and I’m responsible for what happens here."

Zuckerberg wrote that he now realizes that the company stated goal of connecting people had been short sighted.

"It’s not enough to just connect people, we have to make sure those connections are positive," Zuckerberg wrote in his statement. "It’s not enough to just give people a voice, we have to make sure people aren’t using it to hurt people or spread misinformation."

Read more. 

Apple co-founder says Zuckerberg could fix Facebook, but won't

In an interview Monday with MSNBC's Ali Velshi, Apple Co-Founder Steve Wozniak said Mark Zuckerberg won't do anything to fix Facebook.

"He could but he won't," Wozniak said. "Personalities don't change."

"I'm going to trick you out a little and pretend to do little light things, but nothing that is going to cost me money over your privacy," he added of Zuckerberg. 

Wozniak recently announced that he is deleting his Facebook account in light of the company’s data privacy issues. He explained to MSNBC's Ali Velshi he’s for the “little guys, the users,” and challenged Facebook for making the user their product, a critique similar to one recently made by current Apple CEO, Tim Cook  on MSNBC.

advertisement

Top stories

Win McNamee / Getty Images file
Tom Bossert, Trump's homeland security adviser, resigns Tom Bossert, Trump's homeland security adviser, resigns Tom Bossert, Trump's homeland security adviser, resigns

Tom Bossert, Trump's homeland security adviser, resigns

BREAKING

Russia has figured out how to jam U.S. drones in Syria, officials say

Russia is successfully jamming American drones in Syria

EXCLUSIVE
Inside NASA's investigation of a climate change hotspot in icy Greenland
Video

Inside NASA's investigation of a climate change hotspot in icy Greenland

Nightly News
Cosby retrial: Defense statements set for Day 2 after juror questions, topless protester delayed opening

Defense statements set for Day 2 of Cosby retrial

Sexual Misconduct: A Growing List
advertisement
Joe Cavaretta / South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP
Sinclair talk show canceled after host appears to threaten Parkland survivor David Hogg Sinclair talk show canceled after host appears to threaten Parkland survivor David Hogg Sinclair talk show canceled after host appears to threaten Parkland survivor David Hogg Sinclair talk show canceled after host appears to threaten Parkland survivor David Hogg

Sinclair show canceled after host appears to threaten David Hogg

U.S. news
Yulia Skripal discharged from U.K. hospital after poisoning

Ex-double agent's poisoned daughter released from hospital

World
Russian oligarchs lose up to $16 billion after Trump sanctions

Trump sanctions cost Russian tycoons up to $16 billion in one day

World
A brief history of chemical weapons
Video

A brief history of chemical weapons

World
Women can't be paid less than men based on past wages, court rules

Women can't be paid less than men based on past wages, court rules

U.S. news
Cardi B's pregnancy announcement on 'SNL' sends a powerful message about modern motherhood
Opinion

Cardi B's pregnancy announcement on 'SNL' sends a powerful message

Opinion
Lindsey Buckingham leaves Fleetwood Mac — again

Go your own way: Lindsey Buckingham leaves Fleetwood Mac

Music
How floating architecture could help save cities from rising seas

How floating architecture could help save at-risk cities

Science News
Syria strikes spotlight Israel's nightmare: an entrenched Iran

Iran and Trump are creating a nightmare scenario for Israel

World