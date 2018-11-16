Feedback

Here's where the legal fights in the Florida recount stand

As the week closes out in the Florida recount legal battle for the Senate and governor's races, most of the filings in federal court have been ruled on and there remains one more in state court that we are watching closely from Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson's team, which is attempting to argue that all 588,000-plus ballots in Palm Beach County for the Senate race should be hand recounted. It's unclear how that ruling will come down, but it’s being heard today.

Here are the week’s top cases, how they were ruled on and why it matters. These may change and more cases could be added but here is the current state of play:

Democratic Executive Committee of Florida vs. FL Secretary of State Ken Detzner

The issue: Signature matching on vote-by-mail, absentee, and provisional ballots.

The ruling: In favor of Democrats — signature matching deadline is extended until Saturday at 5 p.m. Republican lawyers filed an appeal  in circuit court, which was then denied.

What does it mean?  About 4,000 voters whose ballots were rejected due to signature matching issues now have an opportunity  to “cure” or rectify those issues so that their vote may be counted.

Vote Vets, DNC, DSCC vs. Detzner

The issue:  Deadlines for vote-by mail ballots and whether they should be counted based on when they are received by counties OR when they are postmarked (current rule says when they are received).

The ruling:  None yet. 

What does it mean?  If a judge were to rule that ballots should be counted based on when they are post-marked, not when they  are received, it would put thousands more votes into play statewide.

DSCC v. Detzner

The issue: How voter intent is judged during a hand recount.

The ruling: Judge Mark Walker said rules about voter intent — consistency and “magic words” — are Constitutional, a decision that went against the Democratic side.

What does it mean? For voters who didn’t fill out the ballot correctly, consistent use of X’s, O’s, stars, etc. throughout  a ballot shows a clear voter intent, as does explicitly writing “Vote for [Candidate]”.

DSCC v. Detzner

The issue:  Extending deadlines for counties to complete their machine recounts

The ruling: The judge denied Democrats' request for counties to get more time for their machine recounts. This case was filed and decided on before Thursday’s 3 p.m. deadline for counties to finish their machine recounts.

What does it mean? Counties, like Palm Beach, and others who didn’t finish their machine recount by the 3 p.m. Thursday deadline were not given more time to do so by the court.

League of Women Voters and Common Cause vs. Rick Scott

The issue: That GOP Gov. Rick Scott should recuse himself in his capacity as governor from anything having to do with the recount process. (Reminder: Scott did recuse himself on Wednesday, as he had done in his previous 2014 election, kind of rendering this case moot).

The ruling: Request rejected — but with some choice words for how Rick Scott has conducted himself during this process. Judge Walker  described the governor as “careening perilously close to a due process violation” because of his press conference held in front of the FL Gov’s mansion on Nov.8th.

What does it mean? Not much. Scott is an elected official who is running for office, so he can’t do much about the  fact that he’s governor while running for Senate. And he already recused himself before this case was heard, so tangible action was kind of impossible from the court.

Ali Vitali, Shannon Clash and Anthony Terrell

Mike Memoli

Booker interviewing potential campaign managers for likely presidential bid

New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker is interviewing potential campaign managers as his team works to quickly fill the key post for a likely presidential bid, a source familiar with the process tells NBC News.

Booker is one of dozens of Democrats considering a run for the White House in 2020, but among the best known in the potential field. The interviews, the latest of which took place Wednesday, speak to the sense of urgency among potential candidates to lock down top talent for campaign roles.

The likelihood of a Booker candidacy has grown in recent months as he stepped up his campaigning for Democratic candidates in state and congressional races throughout the country.

Booker delivered the keynote address at the Iowa Democratic Party’s Fall Gala in October, his most conspicuous 2020 move to date. He visited South Carolina a week later, a trip that included a major local Democratic party fundraiser that drew more than a thousand attendees. He said then that he would give serious consideration to a 2020 bid in the days after the midterm elections but that his focus was on winning reelection in New Jersey in 2020. He repeated that sentiment this week.

“We should be able to come together and get good work done before we start balkanizing ourselves for presidential ambitions,” Booker said at the Yahoo! All Markets Summit Tuesday.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signed legislation earlier this month clarifying existing state law to allow Booker to simultaneously run for a second full Senate term and the presidency in 2020. The source said potential campaign manager candidates could serve in a dual role should Booker seek both the presidency and re-election.

Leigh Ann Caldwell
Leigh Ann Caldwell

Pennsylvania Senator Bob Casey on a presidential bid: 'We'll see'

WASHINGTON — Fresh off of a 13-point win in his re-election bid, Pennsylvania Senator Bob Casey isn't ruling out a presidential bid in 2020. 

The Pennsylvania Democrat said he knows how to win a crucial state with a significant rural population that President Donald Trump won in 2016, which he says will be necessary to beating the president in two years.

Will he jump in the race himself? 

“We'll see what happens,” he said in an exclusive interview in his office Thursday when asked twice if he plans to run for president.

Casey says that Democrats need to maintain their strength in urban and suburban districts, especially among women, but they also need to drive up the margins in rural areas, too. He argues he successfully did that in his re-election race when he won 44 percent of the vote in rural areas against Rep. Lou Barletta, a hard-line immigration critic who ran close to Trump. 

“I didn’t win it but getting (above) 40 percent is a significant victory,” Casey said, adding that he won rural women by two points.

The senator, first elected to the Senate in 2006, said that he not only showed up in rural areas but campaigned on issues they care about: opioids, infrastructure, child care and especially health care.

He adds that Democrats have to figure out how to show that they can relate to and care about rural voters.

“A lot of this comes down not just to an issue list, but to show you give a damn about their lives and their future and the future of their children,” he said.

If Casey's flirtations with a bid prove serious, he'll add his name to an increasingly crowded field of Democratic senators who are currently exploring a presidential bid. Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Bernie Sanders of Vermont, Cory Booker of New Jersey, Kamala Harris of California are all weighing bids, as at least a dozen more outside of the Senate are considering running for president too. 

Casey acknowledged the size of the field could complicate any potential bid. 

“It’s going to be a multi-candidate field and that's probably the biggest understatement. They'll be a lot of variety in that field, so we'll have to see what happens,” he said.

Casey, however, said that to win the White House, a Democrat will have to win Pennsylvania, which Trump narrowly won by less than a point, and Michigan and/or Wisconsin. He said the paths are similar on the national stage to how he won his race in Pennsylvania: “I think it's enormously helpful to try and replicate as best you can what we're able to do here.”

Ben Kamisar
Ben Kamisar

Democrat Jared Golden wins Maine congressional district after ranked-choice voting

Maine Democrat Jared Golden appears to have dethroned Republican Rep. Bruce Poliquin, the Maine secretary of state's office announced Thursday, after the state's first adventure in ranked-choice voting for congressional races. 

While Poliquin won more votes than Golden on Election Day, the state's new rules don't crown a candidate with a plurality the winner.

Instead, the vote moved onto a second round where votes from the lowest-finishing candidates are redistributed to the voter's next preference until only two candidates remain. 

Golden surged ahead thanks to an overwhelming edge among those who cast their ballots for one of the independent candidates but  ranked Golden above Poliquin.

The Democrat finished with 50.53 percent of the vote, compared to the Republican's 49.47 percent, the secretary of state's office announced. 

"It looks like Jared Golden is the apparent winner," Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap announced at a press conference where the results were unveiled. 

Maine voters blessed the new electoral procedure in previous ballot questions, and while the state has run other elections under the new rules, this was the first time a congressional race was decided by ranked-choice voting in the nation's history. 

But with Poliquin emerging from Election Day with the edge but not the victory, his campaign has tried to challenge the constitutionality of ranked voting in court. 

Hours before the results were announced, a federal judge denied Poliquin's appeal for an injunction that would have blocked the ranked-choice runoff. 

But he's expected to continue to press the case in court, as a spokesperson said Thursday before the results were announced that "we will still proceed with constitutional concerns" even "if Congressman Poliquin prevails in the rank vote algorithm." 

Poliquin has long been on the Democratic target list in a district that voted for both President Obama and President Trump. But surviving a handful of tough races over the years, he fell to Golden, a member of Democratic leadership in the state House and a Marine veteran.

The victory brings the Democrats up to a net gain of 35 seats in the House.

NBC News
NBC News

Inside the Florida recount: Undervotes, overvotes and overseas votes

Florida election officials are scrambling to recount votes as the races for governor, senate and agriculture commissioner with candidates there separated by a razor-thin margin. 

But as the Senate campaigns battle it out in the courtroom, counties are poring over their ballots. 

Watch NBC News's Ali Vitali speak with the Leon County Supervisor of Elections about what he and his staff are looking as they conduct their portion of the recount.

Ben Kamisar
Ben Kamisar

Pence: Midterms were 'a great win for our side'

Vice President Pence downplayed last week's midterm elections that gave Democrats control of the House, arguing in a new interview that "we didn't really see that blue wave in the House of Representatives come our way."

"We were very encouraged by the results. We thought Tuesday's midterm elections were a great win for our side making history in the senate, electing some great governors around the country," he told NBC News correspondent Vaughn Hillyard in an interview during an overseas trip to Singapore. 

"I really do believe that we're gonna continue to be able to build on the progress and the momentum in this country."

The tone matches that of President Trump, who described the election as "incredible day" during a press conference the morning after Election Day. There, Trump played up the GOP's performance in the Senate while not focusing much on the House, where Democrats have picked up at least 34 seats and could flip more as final votes are counted. 

At the point Trump spoke at that press conference, it was still possible for Republicans to net as many as four seats in the Senate once all the votes were counted. But with the dust settling, it's now clear that the party can only gain a net of two seats at best if Florida Republican Gov. Rick Scott holds onto his narrow lead through the state's recount.  

Democrats have also won a handful of congressional seats in races that had been left uncalled after Election Day, and could eventually end up netting almost 40 seats once all the races are called. 

During his interview with NBC News, Pence also defended the president's criticism of the vote-counting process in Florida, where top statewide races are in a recount, and Arizona, where the results of the senatorial election were delayed by a slow vote count. 

Asked about Trump's comments, including an unfounded accusation that voters showed up to polling places in disguises to vote multiple times, Pence said that the president wants to protect election integrity. 

"The integrity of the vote is the foundation, and the president and our administration continue to support efforts to make sure that every ones vote is counted, and counted accurately and fairly," he said. 

You can watch the full interview, where Pence discusses topics including Trump's upcoming summit with North Korea and the controversial appointment of Acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker, here.  

Ben Kamisar
Ben Kamisar

GA Dems running television ads soliciting stories on gov vote count concerns

The battle in the Georgia governor's race has gone from the ballot box to the courtroom — and now to the airwaves. 

Republican Brian Kemp currently holds a slim lead in the too-close-to-call contest, but Democrats are hoping that outstanding votes and provisional ballots could pull him down below the majority threshold to force a runoff against Democrat Stacey Abrams. 

As votes continue to trickle in while counties certify their results, and Abrams allies rally to "count every vote,"  the Georgia Democratic Party and the Abrams campaign are out with a new spot that calls on voters to reach out if they had a ballot-access problem. The Georgia Democratic Party has booked $273,300 in television between Wednesday and next week. 

"Behind every vote is a voice — the voices of our family members, friends, our communities, the voices of Georgia," the ad's narrator says. 

"This election, was your voice heard? Too many were silenced. For every voice to be heard, every vote must be counted."

The ad directs to a website, a telephone number and an email address associated with the campaign's voter protection group. 

The spot launched a day after a federal judge directed the state to set up a hotline or website to help voters check to see if their provisional ballots were accepted and for officials to review provisional ballot eligibility in states with more than 100 of such ballots. 

The final results of the race are set to be certified between Friday at 5 p.m. and Nov. 20. But that timeline could be scuttled by any future legal battles. 

Abrams has argued her campaign wants to ensure that all eligible voters have their ballots recorded, while the Kemp team has accused the Democrat of rejecting the results of the election. 

Ben Kamisar
Ben Kamisar

Almost six in 10 Americans believe Trump should not be reelected

Only 36 percent of Americans believe President Trump should be reelected, according to a new Monmouth University poll released Wednesday. 

With the dust settling on the 2018 midterms and Democrats already beginning to telegraph their presidential plans, 59 percent of Americans want to see someone other than Trump elected in the 2020 presidential race, the poll shows.

Registered voters also feel similarly, with 37 percent supporting Trump's reelection and 58 percent opposing it.

 Unsurprisingly, the vast majority of Democrats want Trump to lose his reelection. But 59 percent of independents and 16 percent of Republicans also believe Trump shouldn't get another term in the Oval office. 

The same poll found the president's job approval rating at 43 percent.

“It’s interesting that the number of Americans who feel Trump deserves re-election is actually smaller than the number who give him a positive job rating. It seems that some Americans are okay with Trump as president now but feel that four years might be enough,” Patrick Murray, the director of the independent Monmouth University Polling Institute, said in a statement released with the poll. 

While a majority of Americans want to turn the page on Trump after the next presidential election, there's no clear appetite for impeaching him before then. 

Thirty-six percent of Americans want Trump impeached and kicked out of the White House, while 59 percent of Americans want to see him serve out his term. 

But Americans do want the new Congress, which will include a Democratic House, to keep a watchful eye on Trump. 

Fifty-two percent of Americans want "keeping President Trump in check" to be a major priority for Congress, a view that is also shared by 54 percent of Republicans and 58 percent of independents. 

Voters are less clear about whether they think new Democratic control of the House will be good for the country. A plurality of 42 percent think the change won't have a substantive effect on business in Washington, while 28 percent say it will change Washington for the better and 16 percent say it will change it for the worse.

And as Congress looks likely to keep the status-quo in its leadership elections, pluralities want House Democrats and Senate Republicans to find new leaders outside of California Democratic Rep. Nancy Pelosi and Kentucky Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell respectively. 

Within their own parties, a plurality of Democrats also don't want to see Pelosi as speaker, while a plurality of Republicans want McConnell to remain the party's leader in the Senate. 

Pelosi's approval rating sits at just 17 percent among Americans, while McConnell's approval rating is 15 percent. 

Leigh Ann Caldwell
Leigh Ann Caldwell

Labor comes out in support of Pelosi for speaker

WASHINGTON — Eleven labor groups are backing Rep. Nancy Pelosi to be the next speaker of the House, according to a letter obtained by NBC News, giving her a boost as she looks to dispel dissent from within the party ranks. 

Six new labor groups came out on Wednesday, writing a letter of support, including the Airline Pilots Association, American Federation of Government Employees, United Auto Workers, United Brotherhood of Carpenters, United Food and Commercial Workers, and the National Association of Letter Carriers. 

"Throughout your career you have been an unquestioned champion for the interest of working men and women and their families," they wrote in a letter to Pelosi. "we can think of no one better suited to be speaker at this critical moment in history."

These six join the AFL-CIO, United Farm Workers, American Federation of Teachers, United Steelworkers and the National Education Association. 

Pelosi is facing a backlash as more than a dozen new freshman Democrats campaigned on not supporting her and about a dozen current members have indicated they wouldn't support her. Their problem, however, is there is no one who has stepped forward to challenge her. 

The Democratic caucus will chose their candidate for speaker on November 28 and 29. The entire House floor will vote on the speaker position when the new Congress begins in January. 

Leigh Ann Caldwell
Leigh Ann Caldwell

A look back at NBC News' #MeTooCongress coverage

WASHINGTON – It’s been one year since the #MeToo movement hit Capitol Hill, when an influx of women speaking up led to the ouster of a handful of members of Congress.

But the House and the Senate have yet to complete their work on reforms to the Congressional accountability system that puts taxpayers on the hook for paying out settlements.

While the House and Senate have individually passed their separate bills, they still haven’t reached agreement on one unified measure although progress is being made, sources say. 

Still, sticking points remain. While the House bill makes members personally responsible for paying out claims of sexual harassment or abuse, an aide in California Democratic Rep. Jackie Speier’s office said the Senate bill doesn’t include that provision.

Speier’s office is working on the negotiations between the two bodies.

Senate negotiators, Sens. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and Roy Blunt, R-Mo., met on Tuesday to discuss the legislation. “This is the moment, we should work to get it done, and so it’s just trying to negotiate these last few things,” Klobuchar told NBC News.

As Tuesday marks the one-year anniversary of when the issue really exploded on Capitol Hill, here’s a look back at some of NBC News’s reporting on the saga:

  • Rep. Jackie Speier, D-Calif., spearheaded the #MeTooCongress movement by sharing her story of sexual harassment from her time as a Congressional staffer and inviting others to do the same.  Speier told a House committee she knew of one sexual harasser in each party currently serving in Congress, while Virginia Republican Rep. Barbara Comstock relayed a story of sexual harassment forcing a staffer to quit her job. That same week, Speier and other members introduced the Me Too Congress Act to attempt to remove barriers delaying Congressional staff from filing formal complaints.
  • Michigan Democratic Rep. John Conyers resigned under pressure after revelations he paid an accuser a settlement out of his personal office funds, bypassing the official process. His resignation was messy, as many democrats were reluctant to see the Congressional Black Caucus founder go.
  • Texas Republican Rep. Blake Farenthold found himself facing criticism for an $84,000 sexual harassment settlement claim paid out to a former employee. This settlement was the first of its kind to be made public and ultimately led to Farenthold’s resignation.
  • By early December, Democratic women helped led the charge to push out Sen. Al Franken of Minnesota, who resigned  resign after multiple women accused him of harassment or sexual misconduct.
  • Shortly after, Arizona Republican Rep. Trent Franks resigned amid an ethics investigation into sexual misconduct. Franks said in a statement that he had discussed his interest in finding a surrogate mother with two women in his office, making them uncomfortable. His wife has struggled with infertility, he said.
  • Newly revealed documents uncovered the largest settlement uncovered to date, $220,000 in taxpayer dollars paid out to a congressional staffer who accused Rep. Alcee Hastings, D-Fla., of making unwanted sexual advances toward her and threatening to fire her. In order to receive that settlement, the accuser was forced to resign and agree to never seek employment within the Congressional office where she worked.
  • Data provided to the House Administration Committee showed that taxpayers paid an additional $115,000 to settle sexual harassment complaints in Congress from 2008 to 2012. The information did not include the names of victims or those accused, nor did it include other ways members of Congress can settle claims, including with individual congressional funds.
  • The Senate, after pressure, finally releases data, hours after the Senate left for the holidays, on their harassment claims. Of the $600,000 listed over the past decade for harassment claims, just one claim for $14,260 for "sex discrimination and reprisal" — failing to include a $220,000 settlement for sexual harassment in 2014 that was recently made public.
  • In February, 2018, the House of Representatives easily passed major reforms to the way sexual harassment is reported in Congress, a measure aimed at overhauling the secretive, excessively complicated system in place for decades.
  • In May, the Senate passed its version of the legislation by a unanimous vote. But some House members arguing the Senate bill lacks enough accountability of members who are accused of improper behavior, concerns that have deadlocked Congress to this day.
  • This week, a group of advocates working to root out sexual harassment on the Hill wrote a letter to Congressional leaders, imploring them to come to an agreement and pass the remaining sexual harassment reforms.

NBC's Kasie Hunt, Leigh Ann Caldwell, Marianna Sotomayor, Alex Moe, Frank Thorp V, Garrett Haake and  Rich Gardella are receiving the Joan Shorenstein Barone Award at Wednesday night's Radio & Television Congressional Correspondents' Dinner for their reporting on sexual harassment in Congress. 

 

