Here's what we're expecting Friday once the Judiciary Committee meeting resumes
At 10 a.m., the House Judiciary Committee will continue its three-day markup to consider the two articles of impeachment against President Trump — one on abuse of power and one on obstruction of Congress.
The markup debate is over and no additional amendments can be offered Friday. All there’s really left to do is vote on recommending Article I and then Article II to the House floor. It’s possible, given how upset Republicans were Thursday night about the surprise move by Nadler, that there could be procedural moves by the Republicans to delay the vote.
NBC News
5m ago / 3:14 PM UTC
Rudy Giuliani spotted at the White House
The president's personal lawyer and the man at the center of Trump's Ukraine affair was seen by reporters heading toward the White House Friday, just as the Judiciary Committee votes were getting underway.
House Republicans narrow in on potential Democratic defectors for final impeachment votes
WASHINGTON — Confident that their ranks will remain united in the potential final House votes on two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, Republicans are turning their attention to Democrats, hoping to pressure at least a handful into joining them in opposition, according to two Republican House aides.
In particular, Republicans are focusing on as many as eight Democrats who have indicated that they remain undecided on the matter, according to one aide with knowledge of the effort. Those eight are part of a group of 31 who won their seats in 2018 from districts also carried by Trump in 2016.
“Some of our members will do informal outreach to Democrats on the fence they have relationships with,” a second GOP aide told NBC News. House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy has also been talking with some Democrats, according to an second aide familiar with the conversations.
Trump tweets praise for House Republican 'warriors'
The president is wasting no time taking to Twitter on Friday morning, picking up where he left off.
The Republicans House members were fantastic yesterday. It always helps to have a much better case, in fact the Dems have no case at all, but the unity & sheer brilliance of these Republican warriors, all of them, was a beautiful sight to see. Dems had no answers and wanted out!