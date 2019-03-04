Hickenlooper jumps into the Democratic presidential primary

Hallie Jackson

HANOI, Vietnam — It was just about midnight when we heard it was happening: a surprise, and extraordinarily rare, news conference called by North Korean officials. Clearly they had something to say — and they wanted to say it in the middle of the night while President Trump was on Air Force One headed home from his summit with Kim Jong Un.

The development explained the unusually intense security protocol in place at the Melia Hotel tonight, where Kim — and many American journalists, including yours truly — are staying.

Just thirty minutes earlier, I'd been stopped by a contingent of North Koreans, demanding to search my bag as I made my way to my room. (I declined.) And just before that, a different official outside eyed me suspiciously and asked cryptically, "What are you hearing?" (Um...nothing?)

So when we heard the North Korean press conference was set to start in mere moments, the scramble was on. After a sprint to the elevators, which were all turned off, and a subsequent race down ten flights of stairs, the same North Korean officials who argued about a bag search escorted me to a conference room on the first floor of the hotel.

The first few rows were filled with still photographers. Another group of photographers had lined up with cameras across the back. One other American journalist in the room had on a jacket, tie and basketball shorts, a sign he was likely roused out of bed for this impromptu gathering. And at the table was Ri Yong Ho, the North Korean Foreign Affairs Minister, speaking as an interpreter read back his words in English.

When he finished and thanked the gathered media, someone in the back yelled "no questions!"

Too late. He ignored my shouted questions about human rights discussions at the summit, and how the North Korean regime could claim it had no idea about the mistreatment of Otto Warmbier.

As he walked out of the room, a female aide walked forward and was quickly surrounded by press. She answered some questions, although not in English — until I asked her again about human rights and Warmbier. She politely responded that she wanted to keep her answers on the topic of the summit. (Keep in mind President Trump said this issue did come up with Kim at the summit.)

As she left the room, a Capitol Hill-esque, mega-scrum ran after her to the elevator bank. Someone dropped a piece of equipment that clattered loudly on the floor, momentarily drowning out the sound of reporters' voices. The aide joined Ri Yong Ho, and as they waited for the elevator, both continued to ignore questions: what about Warmbier? Were they optimistic about a third summit?

Outside, it wasn't much more organized. A horde of reporters, mostly foreign journalists, were being blocked at the barricades outside the Melia. They stood in the pouring rain, trying to figure out what had happened - and even after the press conference had ended, people kept arriving.

Back inside, journalists started to pack up and head out.

A trio of South Korean journalists, riding up the elevator afterward, marveled at what had been a whirlwind thirty minutes: "Wow."