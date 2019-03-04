Feedback

Hickenlooper jumps into the Democratic presidential primary

And then there were a dozen—former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper announced his presidential bid Monday, becoming the twelfth major Democratic candidate to announce or file paperwork. 

Framing himself as someone who has a history standing up to "bullies" and a progressive who has a record of success on issues like climate change and gun control in a purple state, Hickenlooper made his announcement in a new video on social media. 

"I’m running for president because we’re facing a crisis that threatens everything we stand for," he said. 

"I’m running for president became we need dreamers in Washington, but we also need to get things done. I’ve proven again and again I can bring people together to produce the progressive change Washington has failed to deliver. Join me, and we’ll repair the damage done to our country and be stronger than ever." 

Read more from NBC News' Ali Vitali on Hickenlooper's announcement and watch his video below. 

by

advertisement
advertisement

latest posts from The Rundown

Ben Kamisar
Ben Kamisar

Michael Bloomberg will not run for president

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg announced Tuesday that he will not run for president, arguing that while he believes he could defeat President Trump, he's "clear-eyed about the difficulty of winning the Democratic nomination in such a crowded field."

Bloomberg revealed his decision in an op-ed in his eponymous news outlet, where he said he'd instead double down on his efforts to combat climate change. 

The path to the Democratic nomination was always going to be difficult for Bloomberg, one of the handful of moderate politicians jostling for room. And while the billionaire would have had no problem funding a serious campaign, he would enter the race with a far lower favorable rating than the leading moderate, Vice President Joe Biden, whose possible bid is looming large over the field. 

Read more from NBC News  on the decision here. 

Ben Kamisar
Ben Kamisar

Forty five percent of voters believe Trump has broken the law as president

Forty-five percent of registered voters believe President Trump has committed crimes while in office, a new Quinnipiac University poll released Tuesday shows, while 43 percent believe he has not broken the law as president. 

Unsurprisingly, there’s a stark partisan split inside those numbers. 

Three-quarters of Democrats say they believe Trump has committed a crime as president, while just 12 percent of Republicans share that view. Majorities of women, voters between 18-34 years of age and black voters all think Trump committed a crimes since his inauguration. 

A plurality of independents, 46 percent, also believe Trump has broken the law while president. 

There's far less debate over his conduct before he took office.

Sixty-four percent of registered voters — including majorities of Democrats, independents, men, women, college educated voters, non-college educated voters, white voters, black voters and Hispanic voters — say they believe he committed crimes before he became president. 

Quinnipiac's poll was conducted after former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen's public congressional testimony last week, where he doubled down on his accusation that Trump directed him to secretly cover up an alleged affair by paying off porn actress Stormy Daniels and not disclosing it as a campaign contribution. 

The poll also shows that a plurality of voters approved of how Democrats handled Cohen's testimony, while just one-quarter of voters approved of Republicans during the hearing. A majority of voters say they're more likely to believe Cohen over Trump in general. 

Quinnipiac polled 1,120 self-identified registered voters between March 1 and Mach 3 by telephone and the poll has a margin of error of 3.4 percent. 

Ben Kamisar
Ben Kamisar

For Our Future budgeting $80 mil to help progressives in 2020

For Our Future, a progressive group backed primarily by labor unions and Tom Steyer's environmental organization, expects to spend at least $80 million on a voter mobilization program that targets at least seven key swing states. 

Justin Myers, the group's CEO, told NBC News on Tuesday that the budget will go toward funding a program that includes field organizers, strategists, communications, digital ads, text messaging and more tools across target states.

The group is locked in on continuing its operations in the seven states where it invested last cycle—Florida, Michigan, Nevada, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Wisconsin—with "conversations ongoing" as to whether to expand its reach this cycle. 

"If you actually engage people the right way—not just talking to someone about candidate X or Y, but talking to them about issues that matter to their community and you are in their community constantly using an authentic messenger...you are going to build a really good relationship with that voter and you'll have an increased likelihood of turning that voter out," Myers said. 

"Progressives do have a real message that folks will gravitate toward if it is actually told."

Myers added that much of the group's work is informed by its door-knock program—it knocked on 9 million doors during the 2018 cycle, leading to 1.5 million in-person conversations that helped the organization create a feedback loop to inform how it targets voters to turn out.  

After it's finished staffing up for the cycle, For Our Future expects to have more 4,000 staff spread across those states, all focusing on candidates up and down the ballot as well as on ballot questions.

Ben Kamisar
Ben Kamisar

2020 roundup: Merkley won't run for president

Yesterday, we brought you the rare case of a Democrat deciding not to run for president in 2020—former Attorney General Eric Holder. 

Today, you can add another Democrat to that list—Oregon Sen. Jeff Merkley.

Merkley had been flirting with a bid for months, but he announced Tuesday that he'll instead run for reelection to the Senate again because he believes he can be more effective there. 

Read more on Merkley's decision in this new story from NBC's Mark Memoli, who sat down for a 45-minute interview with Merkley Monday night. And catch up on more from the 2020 trail below. 

  • In case it hasn't been made abundantly clear, Hillary Clinton told News 12 Long Island that she is not running for president in 2020 but will continue "speaking out." 
  • Lawmakers in Washington state have agreed to move up its presidential primaries to March 10, 2020, sending that legislation to Gov. Jay Inslee (a 2020 candidate himself) for his signature. 
  • Speaking of Inslee, he's raised more than $1 million in the first 72 hours of his presidential campaign, he said Monday on MSNBC. By comparison, Amy Klobuchar raised $1 million in her first 48 hours, Kamala Harris raised $1.5 million in her first 24 hours and Bernie Sanders raised $6 million in his first day as a presidential candidate. 
Mark Murray
Mark Murray

Pro-Inslee super PAC up on the air in Iowa

Act Now on Climate, a Super PAC backing new Dem 2020 entrant Jay Inslee, is on the air with a new television ad in Iowa, where Inslee is campaigning today. 

The new spot praises Inslee as "a governor who transformed his state into a clean-energy leader with a bold vision for our future," quoting Inslee talking about the threat posed by climate change. 

Act Now on Climate is run by the former political director of the Democratic Governors Association, which Inslee chaired last cycle. Advertising Analytics, a group that monitors political and consumer spending, says the ad buy is for $111,000 so far in the Cedar Rapids and Des Moines markets. 

Super PACs are a contentious issue in the 2020 Democratic field, with many of the already-announced candidates coming out against them. Yesterday on Twitter, Elizabeth Warren laid out her "campaign finance rules for the Democratic primary" which includes "no asking billionaires to start a super PAC" and her challenge to "every other candidate to do the same."

During an interview last week with NBC News, Inslee defended super PAC involvement in his bid by arguing that his allies are helping to shed light on the threat of climate change. 

"I'm just commenting on my own campaign. That's the only one I control. Look, if there are people who want to promote climate change and build a clean energy -- industries across the country, I can hardly be against that," he said. 

"I'm not going to speak against those people who are fighting climate change."

Leigh Ann Caldwell
Leigh Ann Caldwell

New date set for North Carolina House race after election fraud allegations

The North Carolina State Board of Elections has decided on dates for a new primary and general election for the state's 9th congressional district after absentee ballot fraud allegations roiled the race last year. 

The new primary election will be held on May 14, with a general election set for Sept. 10. If a run-off is needed to decide the primary (if no candidate wins at least 30 percent of the vote), that runoff would be held on Sept. 10 with the general election on Nov. 5. 

These new dates were passed during a board meeting on Monday by a unanimous vote.

The state board called for a new election last month after an investigation into allegations that a political operative who worked for Republican candidate Mark Harris was conducting absentee ballot fraud. The operative has since been indicted for the alleged scheme

Harris, who appeared to have won the election before the allegations were levied, has already announced he will not run in the new election because of health issues. Democrat Dan McCready will run. 

Ahead of the primary, state election board staff will head down to Bladen County, the site of some of the alleged fraud, to educate voters about absentee ballot procedure and how to vote by mail.

—Ben Kamisar contributed

Ben Kamisar
Ben Kamisar

2020 roundup: Eric Holder will not run for president

While it may seem that every Democrat in America is running for president or considering a bid, former Attorney General Eric Holder is bucking the trend. 

In a new op-ed in the Washington Post (published the same morning former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper announced his presidential bid), Holder said that he'll skip a bid for president and instead redouble his efforts with the National Democratic Redistricting Committee. 

"I will do everything I can to ensure that the next Democratic president is not hobbled by a House of Representatives pulled to the extremes by members from gerrymandered districts," he wrote. 

Catch the full op-ed here, and read on for more from the 2020 trail. 

  • NBC News' Benjy Sarlin lays out how the 2020 Democratic primary includes a candidate with an ambitious plan for every stage of life—including universal child care, free pre-K, paid family leave, an early Medicare buy-in, and expanding Social Security. 
  • The latest NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll looks at the traits that Democratic primary voters are most enthusiastic about or comfortable with in a potential presidential nominee. 
  • Michigan Republican Rep. Justin Amash, who has criticized President Trump over his controversial national emergency declaration, didn't rule out a libertarian presidential bid during a Sunday interview on CNN.
  • Politico has a deep dive into the questions surrounding former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke's political ideology amid his possible presidential bid. 
  • Former President Clinton is still on the call list for some Democratic presidential hopefuls—including Gov. Steve Bullock, former Housing secretary Julian Castro and former Maryland Rep. John Delaney, according to the Associated Press. But he hasn't yet had a formal meeting with any of the party's top candidates, or any female candidates, a reality that may be indicative of his station in the party. 
Ben Kamisar
Ben Kamisar

Hickenlooper jumps into the Democratic presidential primary

And then there were a dozen—former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper announced his presidential bid Monday, becoming the twelfth major Democratic candidate to announce or file paperwork. 

Framing himself as someone who has a history standing up to "bullies" and a progressive who has a record of success on issues like climate change and gun control in a purple state, Hickenlooper made his announcement in a new video on social media. 

"I’m running for president because we’re facing a crisis that threatens everything we stand for," he said. 

"I’m running for president became we need dreamers in Washington, but we also need to get things done. I’ve proven again and again I can bring people together to produce the progressive change Washington has failed to deliver. Join me, and we’ll repair the damage done to our country and be stronger than ever." 

Read more from NBC News' Ali Vitali on Hickenlooper's announcement and watch his video below. 

Alex Seitz-Wald

Jay Inslee selects Aisling Kerins to run his 2020 campaign

Washington Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee has selected longtime advisor Aisling Kerins to manage the 2020 presidential bid he announced Friday, making her one of only a handful of women to lead a White House campaign. 

"The other day I was taking my four-year-old to school, and she said, 'momma, if I run for president when I grow up, will you run my campaign?'" Kerins told NBC News.

Even as women have dramatically expanded their ranks as candidates, they continue to be underrepresented behind the scenes in senior advisory roles and are often excluded from top-level decision-making, according to a recent Politico Magazine investigation

Of the 13 major presidential candidates in both parties who competed in the 2016 Iowa Caucuses, only three had women campaign managers — and one of those included Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who was running her father's bid.

Kellyanne Conway, whom Donald Trump appointed campaign manager a few months before the 2016 election, became the first woman in history to run a successful presidential campaign.

Kerins, who has been in Inslee's orbit since 2011, had her first daughter while working in his gubernatorial office and was pregnant with her second daughter on Election Day 2016, when she was managing Inslee's reelection campaign.

"It's pretty remarkable to have not faced a double standard," she said. "The governor has always made it clear that he's going to make this work for all of us who are juggling lives and families."

Former Housing Secretary Julian Castro has also selected a woman, Maya Rupert, to run his 2020 bid.

Reporter's Notebook: A wild 30 minutes in Hanoi

Hallie Jackson

HANOI, Vietnam — It was just about midnight when we heard it was happening: a surprise, and extraordinarily rare, news conference called by North Korean officials. Clearly they had something to say — and they wanted to say it in the middle of the night while President Trump was on Air Force One headed home from his summit with Kim Jong Un.

The development explained the unusually intense security protocol in place at the Melia Hotel tonight, where Kim — and many American journalists, including yours truly — are staying.

Just thirty minutes earlier, I'd been stopped by a contingent of North Koreans, demanding to search my bag as I made my way to my room. (I declined.) And just before that, a different official outside eyed me suspiciously and asked cryptically, "What are you hearing?" (Um...nothing?)

So when we heard the North Korean press conference was set to start in mere moments, the scramble was on. After a sprint to the elevators, which were all turned off, and a subsequent race down ten flights of stairs, the same North Korean officials who argued about a bag search escorted me to a conference room on the first floor of the hotel. 

The first few rows were filled with still photographers. Another group of photographers had lined up with cameras across the back. One other American journalist in the room had on a jacket, tie and basketball shorts, a sign he was likely roused out of bed for this impromptu gathering. And at the table was Ri Yong Ho, the North Korean Foreign Affairs Minister, speaking as an interpreter read back his words in English. 

When he finished and thanked the gathered media, someone in the back yelled "no questions!" 

Too late. He ignored my shouted questions about human rights discussions at the summit, and how the North Korean regime could claim it had no idea about the mistreatment of Otto Warmbier

As he walked out of the room, a female aide walked forward and was quickly surrounded by press. She answered some questions, although not in English — until I asked her again about human rights and Warmbier. She politely responded that she wanted to keep her answers on the topic of the summit. (Keep in mind President Trump said this issue did come up with Kim at the summit.)

As she left the room, a Capitol Hill-esque, mega-scrum ran after her to the elevator bank. Someone dropped a piece of equipment that clattered loudly on the floor, momentarily drowning out the sound of reporters' voices. The aide joined Ri Yong Ho, and as they waited for the elevator, both continued to ignore questions: what about Warmbier? Were they optimistic about a third summit? 

Outside, it wasn't much more organized. A horde of reporters, mostly foreign journalists, were being blocked at the barricades outside the Melia. They stood in the pouring rain, trying to figure out what had happened - and even after the press conference had ended, people kept arriving.

Back inside, journalists started to pack up and head out. 

A trio of South Korean journalists, riding up the elevator afterward, marveled at what had been a whirlwind thirty minutes: "Wow."

advertisement