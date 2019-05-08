Hickenlooper: My life experience separates me from Bennet

WASHINGTON—John Hickenlooper, the former Democratic governor of Colorado, argued Wednesday that his life experience differentiates himself from the other Colorado Democrat in the presidential race, Sen. Michael Bennet.

During Wednesday's interview on "MTP Daily," Hickenlooper praised Bennet as one "of my favorite people, one of my oldest friends." But he argued that voters who are used to casting their ballots for both men should look to their resumes to help separate the two presidential hopefuls.

"We've had very different lives. His experience is: He's a lawyer, super smart, super talented, super committed. But he's been mostly in Washington, he spent a few years working in private equity," Hickenlooper said.

"I was a scientist, and i worked professionally as a geologist. I was out of work a few years, that's relevant, then I opened a brewpub long before people knew what they were."

"I transformed a community by getting everyone to get to work together, was a top-5 big city mayor in America and then one of the top governors in America."

The two Coloradans have a long history—Bennet served as Hickenlooper's chief of staff while the latter was the mayor of Denver.

