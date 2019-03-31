Hickenlooper tells 'Meet the Press' allegation about 2014 encounter involving Biden is 'disconcerting'

WASHINGTON — Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper on Sunday called the new allegation that former Vice President Joe Biden made a Nevada Democrat uncomfortable when he kissed the back of her head during a 2014 encounter "very disconcerting."

Hickenlooper addressed the accusation during an interview on Sunday's "Meet the Press," connecting it to the cultural "inflection point" where women are "having the courage to come forward."

"I don't know all the details, but I think that's why we have an election," he said.

"But certainly it's very disconcerting. Women have to be heard and we should start by believing them."

Lucy Flores, the Nevada Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor in 2014, wrote in a blog post published Friday about her alleged encounter with Biden backstage before a rally during her election.

"He proceeded to plant a big slow kiss on the back of my head. My brain couldn’t process what was happening. I was embarrassed. I was shocked. I was confused," she wrote.

NBC News has not independently verified her allegations with people she told contemporaneously.

Also on "Meet the Press," Illinois Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin said the matter should be taken "seriously" but adde it is not "disqualifying" for a presidential bid.

"Joe Biden is a friend and a seasoned veteran when it comes to political campaigns. I know nothing about the allegations that I also read this morning as well. I think all of us should take such allegations seriously and with respect. I took Joe Biden's statement to say just that exactly," Durbin said.

"One allegation is not disqualifying, but it should be taken seriously."

Biden addressed the allegation in a statement released Sunday morning, claiming that "not once — never — did I believe I acted inappropriately" during interactions "on the campaign trail and in public life."