High school student in Washington didn’t know he was tested for coronavirus The Washington state high school student with coronavirus didn’t know he was being tested for the illness, Snohomish Health District said in a press release Saturday. The student started feeling sick on Monday, and eventually went to a clinic and got a flu test, which came back negative. Unbeknownst to him and his family, a sample from the clinic was passed along to Seattle Children’s, which, as part of an ongoing study, tested it for a number of pathogens, including the coronavirus. The student stayed home from school until he had been fever-free for 48 hours. He had returned to campus “for approximately 5 minutes” on Friday when he received a call to come home immediately. His family “did all the right things,” the press release said. Share this -







Czech Republic confirms first three cases of coronavirus The Czech Republic has confirmed its first three cases of coronavirus, with all the patients having traveled from northern Italy, Health Minister Adam Vojtech said on Sunday. Health officials said the patients — two Czechs and an American student who studied in Milan — showed mild symptoms. Two were in Prague and the third in the city of Usti nad Labem, 56 miles north of the capital. Vojtech warned against unnecessary travel to regions in northern Italy that have seen the highest number of cases in Europe. "We ask everyone to very seriously consider not traveling to those (affected) regions for holiday or ski trips unless necessary, because the danger exists," Vojtech told a televised news briefing. The Czech Republic is the first of its central European neighbors to report coronavirus cases. Czech Health Minister Adam Vojtech arrives for a press conference in Prague on March 1, 2020. The Czech Republic has confirmed three cases of coronavirus. Roman Vondrous / AP Share this -







Scotland reports first case of coronavirus A clinical support technician extracts viruses from swab samples in a coronavirus testing laboratory at the Glasgow Royal Infirmary in Scotland on Feb. 29, 2020. Jane Barlow / WPA Pool / Getty Images file Scotland reported its first case of coronavirus on Sunday after a resident in the country’s Tayside region tested positive, officials said. In a statement, Scotland's government said the patient had recently traveled to Northern Italy, a region that has been hit hard by the virus. The country has reported more than 1,100 confirmed cases and 29 deaths. The Scottish resident was isolated and began receiving treatment while investigators worked to trace their contacts, the statement said. Additional information about the patient's condition wasn't immediately available. Sunday’s test result was sent to a public health lab in England for additional confirmation. Share this -







Democrats, Trump officials clash over coronavirus response Top White House officials and Democrats offered conflicting comments on Sunday over the administration's response to coronavirus. Vice President Mike Pence on Sunday defended the administration's handling of the outbreak and accused Democrats of politicizing the outbreak. Meanwhile, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., blasted Trump for rallying supporters in South Carolina as his administration is faced with the coronavirus crisis. "How pathetic it is that in the midst of an international health care crisis, you got a president running into South Carolina trying to steal some media attention away from Democrats," Sanders said. Read the full story here. Share this -







Iran deploys thousands of teams to identify infected people, cancels recreational sports #Iran’s health minister says that 300000 teams, including members of the Basij are going to be deployed nationwide to go from house to house to find people that may have contracted #CoronaVirus as Iran scrambles to deal with outbreak. — Ali Arouzi (@aliarouzi) March 1, 2020 #Iran has cancelled all football matches and volleyball games until further notice. Also all the ski slopes have been closed indefinitely.#coronavirus — Ali Arouzi (@aliarouzi) March 1, 2020 Share this -







Medical staff wave to a former patient who recovered from coronavirus at the makeshift Leishenshan Hospital in Wuhan, China, on March 1, 2020. AFP - Getty Images Share this -







2 more confirmed coronavirus cases in Washington state Two Washington state residents are in critical condition with confirmed cases of coronavirus, according to public health officials. Both men are King County residents in their 60s and had underlying health conditions, Seattle and King County Public Health announced Sunday. The two cases, which were confirmed by state lab testing, have brought the number of cases in Washington up to six. A Washington man in his 50s — also with underlying health issues — became the first person in the U.S. to die of COVID-19, the disease associated with coronavirus, officials said Saturday. Share this -







2 people in New York City being tested for coronavirus NBC News: 2 more people in New York City are being tested for Coronavirus, according to the Department of Health.



Since yesterday an additional person was tested and found to be negative, bringing the number of negative cases to 9 so far. — Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) March 1, 2020 Share this -







Delta suspends flights to Milan until May A woman wearing a protective mask poses outside the Duomo in Milan on Feb. 28, 2020. Luca Bruno / AP Delta Airlines announced Sunday that it would be temporarily suspending service from New York City to Milan, Italy, amid heightened coronavirus concerns. The last of Delta's daily flights between John F. Kennedy Airport and Milan will depart Monday as the airline said it would be suspending the service until at least the first of May. Delta said that it has already put in place several strategies in response to the outbreak as it works alongside health officials. Italy has more than 1,000 confirmed cases of the disease and at least 29 deaths as of Sunday. Share this -





