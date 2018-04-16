Highlights from new NBC News/WSJ poll

WASHINGTON — A new web ad from Democratic Florida gubernatorial hopeful Gwen Graham is keeping the focus on gun control in the aftermath of February's tragic Parkland shooting.

In the video, provided first to NBC News, Graham calls the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School "every parent's worst nightmare," visibly emotional as the mother of three talks about the tragedy that left 17 people dead.

“My heart breaks as a mom. That’s how this issue resonates with me, not as someone running for office, but as a mom that never wants any parent to face what those parents faced," she says, promising to be a steadfast advocate for gun control in the Sunshine State and to buck the National Rifle Association if elected governor this fall.

The campaign tells NBC it will put a paid push behind the video online, but did not detail the amount. The ad's release comes days before Florida Democratic hopefuls gather in Tampa for a debate Wednesday.

Graham is one in a crowded field of Democrats and Republicans vying to succeed current Florida Governor Rick Scott, who announced last week he'd challenge incumbent Senator Bill Nelson for his seat in November.

Gun control is likely to remain a central issue in Florida's upcoming elections this year. After the Parkland shooting, Governor Scott signed legislation into law that raised the age limit for would-be gun purchasers to 21 — riling the NRA — while also putting in place a provision that allows trained teachers to arm themselves in school.