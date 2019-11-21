Hill: Russia’s interest 'is to delegitimize the president' After an opening statement that largely focused on how Russia has “perpetrated and propagated” the “fictional narrative” that Ukraine interfered in the 2016 election, Hill is prompted by Schiff to expand on Russia’s prerogatives. Russia’s interest “is to delegitimize the president,” Hill explained. Their goal was to put whoever became president in 2016 — Trump or Clinton — “under a cloud.” She says that the misinformation Moscow has put forth about Ukraine and the 2016 election advances that goal. Share this -







Trump campaign spokesman weighs in These two offer nothing but opinions of events in which they were not directly involved.



Hill was not on the Ukraine call and has no knowledge of why aid was withheld.



Holmes openly admits he got a lot of his information from the testimony of other witnesses.



This is a joke. — Tim Murtaugh (@TimMurtaugh) November 21, 2019 Share this -







This is the restaurant in Kyiv (called, and I am not making this up, "what") where Sondland had the call with Trump about the investigations Zelensky was supposed to open so loud that others could hear what Trump was saying on an insecure phone, on a terrace on the street pic.twitter.com/b0KdFE58t1 — Ian Bateson (@ianbateson) November 21, 2019 Share this -







Key GOP members leave hearing Several Republicans have left the committee room, including Nunes, Jordan, Hurd and Ratcliffe. Share this -







Dr Hill says @AmbJohnBolton looked pained about the smear campaign against Amb Yovanovitch but seemed powerless to do anything about it telling Hill - Rudy Giuliani was a hand grenade that was going to blow everything up — Chris Jansing (@ChrisJansing) November 21, 2019 Share this -







WH response to DAVID HOLMES >> "At multiple points throughout his deposition, Holmes relied on the testimony of other witnesses for his information – not his own firsthand account." — Kelly O'Donnell (@KellyO) November 21, 2019 Share this -





