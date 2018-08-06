Hillary Clinton boosts congressional candidate in crowded Michigan Democratic primary

Hillary Clinton, who has kept a low-profile on the campaign trail this year, recorded a robocall for a Democratic congressional candidate in Michigan ahead of Tuesday's crowded Democratic primary.
The call, which will hit voters' phones Monday night, supports former Obama administration official Haley Stevens, who is locked in a five-way Democratic race in Michigan's 11th Congressional District.
President Donald Trump narrowly carried the suburban Detroit district in 2016. And the seat's current occupant, Republican Rep. Dave Trott, is retiring, so Democrats think they have a good shot at flipping it.
The robocall is one of just a few public actions Clinton has taken to support candidates since her defeat in the 2016 presidential race, especially in intra-party nominating contests. She previously recorded a robocall for a Nevada gubernatorial candidate ahead of that state's primary in June.
And Clinton's new political group, Onward Together, has donated the maximum $5,000 to 19 House candidates and four secretary of state candidates, according to Federal Election Commission reports.
"I am deeply honored to have her support in my bid for Congress,” said Stevens, who worked on the Obama administration rescue of the auto industry during the Great Recession. “Secretary Clinton’s relentless fight for women and working families motivated an entire generation of public servants."