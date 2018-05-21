Feedback

Hillary Clinton urges Yale class to buy newspaper subscriptions

Who says Hillary Clinton dislikes the media?

Speaking to Yale graduates over the weekend, the former candidate for president urged the class to stop the spread of fake news and help support journalism by paying for it.

"It means calling out actual fake news when we see it and supporting brave journalists and their reporting maybe even by subscribing to a newspaper," she said.

As Michelle Wolf, the comedian who attended the White House correspondents dinner, noted, President Donald Trump's election has been a boon to most of the media business. The New York Times revenue topped $1 billion in 2017. In the final quarter of last year, it signed up 157,000 new subscribers, taking full-year subscriptions to 2.6 million. 

But while national media outlets are faring better, local newspapers have been decimated, even to the surprise of newspaper investor Warren Buffett. Here's how the Salt Lake Tribune  covered news that its owner shed one in three of its newsroom staff last week. 

https://www.sltrib.com/news/2018/05/14/reacting-to-plunging-revenues-salt-lake-tribune-lays-off-a-third-of-its-newsroom-cuts-back-print-offerings/

Claire Atkinson

Disney's Hulu board member Bruce Rosenblum is leaving

There are only so many chairs. Disney's internal reorganization has claimed its first high-profile internal head.

Who's out? Disney Media Networks co-chair Ben Sherwood told staff in a memo obtained by NBC News that Bruce Rosenblum, who joined Disney as president of business operations at Disney-ABC TV, is leaving the company. Rosenblum was once head of TV at Warner Bros.

Who's in? It seems that the creation of a new direct-to-home division run by Disney's Kevin Mayer meant that Rosenblum's role was no longer necessary, according to a source familiar with the situation who was not authorized to speak publicly. Rosenblum will also be stepping down as a board member at online video platform Hulu, with Mayer taking his spot. Mayer also takes over his ad sales purview, while Sherwood is getting responsibility for distribution deals with cable operators.

What does it mean? As the Wall Street Journal points out, Rosenblum was brought in to free Sherwood to focus on creative execution. Where Fox's well-regarded production chiefs Dana Walden and Gary Newman will end up remains a question. The two just extended their contracts another year. Of course, the big caveat here is whether Comcast's planned bid pushes Disney out of the picture.

The known unknowns... The proposed Fox/Disney merger means plenty of uncertainty for executives and well as creatives. The deal already resulted in high-powered TV producer Ryan Murphy joining Netflix.

 

 

 

 

 

Claire Atkinson

Look out, Disney: Comcast says it's working on an all-cash bid for Fox assets

Comcast confirmed on Wednesday that it is working on a plan to challenge Disney's $52.4 billion bid for major parts of Rupert Murdoch's Twenty-First Century Fox empire.

Comcast, which owns NBCUniversal, did not detail the size of its potential offer but said it would be in cash and worth more than Disney's bid, which is in stock, Comcast said in a press release.

Fox shareholders are set to consider the Disney offer in a matter of weeks. Comcast's statement on Wednesday effectively put Fox shareholders on notice that Comcast is seriously interested in buying up Fox's entertainment assets, including its movie studio and some cable channels.

Read more here.

Claire Atkinson

HBO's "Succession" party arrives just in time for real-life media intrigue

HBO revealed its latest drama series, "Succession," on Tuesday night at its New York City headquarters with an event for guests including cast member Brian Cox, CNBC's Carl Quintanilla and New York Post columnist Richard Johnson.

The ten-part series follows a family-owned media business run by an aging — but still firmly in charge — dad. But it isn't about Rupert Murdoch.

The first episode sees three of the four adult kids, two men and a woman (echoes of James, Lachlan and Liz?) maneuvering to take on the top slot at the family company, with the expectation that Dad's going to step down soon. Only he doesn't.

But, again, it's not about the Murdoch family, says HBO.

The first son is poised to take charge but he overbids for a company, and the dad, Logan Roy (note the Scottish name), tells him he's not ready. The other son is laid back and affable and has seemingly relinquished his place at the table after clashing with a senior executive. There's a family trust that Dad is trying to expand and needs his three kids to agree on. But in return, they each want a piece on the empire.

HBO chief Richard Plepler told us that we have to watch all the episodes to see the bigger picture, noting that its about all the stories of the big families who run media.

HBO's timing couldn't be better given the ownership shifts at Fox and the drama that has put CBS and Shari Redstone back in the headlines.

Claire Atkinson

Consumers love streaming services, still don't love pay TV and ISPs

Netflix, Sony Playstation Vue and Amazon's gaming service Twitch earned the highest scores in this year's American Customer Satisfaction Index 2018 Telecommunications Report. The group's annual report, which shows consumer sentiment on internet, phone, and TV companies, included streaming services in its annual ranking of telecommunication services for the first time.

And they dominated. 

The three got a score of 78 and were followed closely by Apple iTunes and Microsoft Store, which each scored 77. In third place was YouTube Red, another streaming subscription service which is re-launching Tuesday as YouTube Premium. (Read Fortune's bleak assessment of its chances for success.)

Netflix rivals Amazon Prime, Hulu and Walmart's Vudu came in tied for fourth place scoring 75. The Index has CBS All Access fifth, followed by HBO Now and Starz.

American consumers are much less satisfied with their broadband providers and pay-TV services than they were last year, according to the report. The index shows a 3.1 percent decline for both categories versus last year. Internet service providers fell to a score of 62 as did the pay-TV category.

AT&T U-verse scored a 70; Verizon logged a 68; Dish Network earned a 67; Comcast Xfinity received a 57; and Frontier Communications got a 56. Comcast is the parent company of NBCUniversal.

ASCI
Claire Atkinson

WWE to nab $1 billion deal with Fox: report

Yet again, the rights to a major sports league come up and the owners appear to have chosen to stay with a traditional broadcaster.

The Hollywood Reporter broke news on Monday afternoon that World Wrestling Entertainment is nearing a $1 billion deal with Fox for "SmackDown." The news caused WWE's stock to jump more than 12 percent.

Several reports suggested that Facebook and Amazon were both in the running for the rights. Either Facebook and Amazon names were floated to heat up the bidding, or WWE still feels the big money and big audiences are with a traditional media company.

The billion-dollar price tag covers five years beginning in 2019, which brings the cost to approximately $200 million per year, or around $2 million per hour of programming. That's not cheap for what is essentially "scripted programming." The two-hour weekly programming block is set to move from current broadcaster USA Network, which currently airs both "Raw" and "Smackdown." "Raw" is reportedly staying with USA. USA Network is owned by NBCUniversal.

WWE and Fox each declined to comment.

Claire Atkinson

Claire Atkinson

Royal Wedding ratings are big — and a young cellist tops iTunes

The Music...

Guess who has the No. 1 album on iTunes today? It's the 19-year-old cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason, who shot to stardom with his incredible rendition of Schubert at the end of the Royal Wedding. Mason's album, "Inspiration," reached number one on Monday morning. 

Spotify reports that Kanneh-Mason saw a 428 percent increase in streams versus a week ago Sunday, while  "The Royal Wedding - The Official Album," has over 100,000 streams globally as of Monday morning.  Streams of "Stand by Me," by Ben E. King, jumped by a third globally versus the previous Sunday, the music streamer said.

TV Ratings...

Bigger than Prince William's. Much bigger than Dad's.

American viewers were much more interested in watching the wedding of Prince Harry to "Suits" actress Megan Markle than previous royal weddings.

Nielsen reported on Sunday that wall-to-wall weekend TV coverage of the event drew 29.2 million viewers. That's a big bump from the 22.8 million people who watched Prince William marry Kate Middleton in 2011. When their father Prince Charles, the future King, married Camilla Parker Bowles in 2005 just 3.65 million viewers tuned into coverage.

Daniel Arkin
Daniel Arkin

'Solo' looks set to avoid disaster, make plenty of cash

“Star Wars” fans had a bad feeling about “Solo."

The production was reportedly troubled. The original directors, Phil Lord and Chris Miller, were fired in the middle of shooting and replaced by Hollywood vet Ron Howard. “Star Wars” die-hards began to fret that the final product would be a mess, maybe even disastrous.

But with just a few days before the movie opens, things seem to have calmed down. (You can breathe now, nerds!) The pre-release tracking suggests “Solo” will open to more than $140 million over Memorial Day weekend — not on par with the opening weekend grosses of “The Force Awakens” and “The Last Jedi,” but close to what “Rogue One” made when it dropped in 2016.

“Solo,” for what it’s worth, also had a respectable Rotten Tomatoes score as of Monday morning: 71 percent with 126 reviews counted. That’s not as awe-inspiring as the 93 percent for “The Force Awakens” or 91 percent for “The Last Jedi,” but it suggests “Solo” will at the very least take fans on a fun (if flawed) ride through the galaxy.

Claire Atkinson

Week in review: the TV upfront season in focus

This week, hundreds of advertisers came to New York to enjoy the thrill ride that is the broadcast network upfront season, featuring presentations of new fall shows — and in the process, promising to spend more than $9 billion on TV ads.

Programming themes: More reboots ("Murphy Brown"); shows with a deep emotional connection a la "This is Us ("A Million Little Things"); more actors of color, and more shows made by women.

Is TV money shifting to digital? Yes and no. Money that sloshes around in the year-round ad market is called scatter. Some of that money is now going to digital players such as Hulu so that advertisers can secure premium online shows, said two ad agency sources, who asked not to be named so that they could discuss financial matters. But even so, there's the same money in the marketplace as last year, the sources said.

The main concern: There are fewer viewers watching on traditional TV. But networks are arguing there's more viewing happening across the board.

The problem, according to TV companies, is that TV measurement needs to change. Time Warner-owned Turner took aim at measurement firm Nielsen.

"We are in a new era of media, and it's time to retire the Nielsen television metric," Turner President David Levy said at his company's upfront. "While it undoubtedly served its purpose, it no longer fully captures how to successfully measure an audience in today's landscape."

What's new this year: Fox and NBC said they will sell less commercials to keep viewers watching. Networks are trying to get credit for things such as co-viewing and out-of-home viewing of their shows to aggregate the uncounted audiences.

Quote of the week: "Les sends his regards," said Kelly Kahl, president of entertainment at CBS, of his boss, CBS CEO Leslie Moonves, who is in the midst of a face-off with the company's controlling shareholder. "But the number of questions he couldn't answer outnumber the ones he could, so he thought it was a good idea to sit this one out."

Buzzword of the week: OTT. David Cohen, president at media buyer Magna, said he heard the phrase (shorthand for internet-delivered TV) numerous times: "If this was a drinking game, I'd be horizontal by Friday."

What the advertisers say: Chris Geraci, OMG's president of media investment, said that network TV is consistently overshadowed by the digital migration but noted that "network TV remains the engine room of the entertainment industry."

Magna's Cohen added: "The increasing cost for fewer consumers is something that, as time goes on, the math equation is harder to understand. It's the genesis of why everyone is looking to aggregate [audiences]."

When it comes to exploiting successful shows down the line, Hollywood's independent production companies are now in a weak position. Deadline's Nellie Andreeva writes: "It took a couple of years, but we arrived to a point this year where broadcast networks own or co-own every new scripted series on their schedule that is not a revival."

Claire Atkinson

Fox News names Suzanne Scott as chief executive

Hoda replaced Matt at "Today," and Christiane replaced Charlie at PBS. Now, Fox News has introduced a female management team.

On Thursday, the Rupert Murdoch-backed cable news network named former programming president Suzanne Scott as its new chief executive. She has been with Fox News since the beginning almost 22 years ago.

The chief executive slot has been officially vacant since the late Roger Ailes was ousted in mid-2016, although 21st Century Fox executive chairman Rupert Murdoch had effectively taken charge after that.

According to a press statement on the appointment, Scott is credited with creating a number of new  shows on the network that are fronted by women, including: "Outnumbered Overtime" with Harris Faulkner, "The Story" with Martha MacCallum, and "The Daily Briefing" with Dana Perino. "The Ingraham Angle" was also launched on her watch.

Her appointment caps a period of intense change at the flagship cable network of parent company 21st Century Fox. Fox News has weathered the ouster of its number one draw, Bill O'Reilly, and the departure of Megyn Kelly along with some advertising boycotts.

The Fox News management team is now almost entirely women. A year ago, it drafted a new head of ad sales, Marianne Gambelli. and tapped a new chief financial officer, Amy Listerman. Last month, Fox News appointed a new general counsel, Lily Fu Claffee. Dianne Brandi, who is the firm's executive vice president of business and legal affairs, is on temporary leave, though Buzzfeed reports she is back working at the company. One man survives — Jay Wallace was named Fox News president in today's announcement.

A spokesperson for Fox News said that Brandi is still on personal leave. "We value our relationship with Dianne [Brandi], who provides us with transition services as needed," the spokesperson wrote in an email.

Fox News has paid dearly for the numerous harassment allegations. Regulatory filings note that 21st Century Fox settled a $90 million shareholder action claim related to complaints about the workplace environment. That concluded in February. The company just announced a $10 million settlement with a group of people claiming racial and gender bias.

Meanwhile 21st Century Fox's latest earnings report underscored the continuing earnings power of its cable division, which is driven by Fox News and also houses Fox Business, Fox Sports, FX and National Geographic Channel. Operating income in the cable group rose 16 percent to $1.68 billion in its latest quarter.

