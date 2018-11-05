Feedback

Hispanic enthusiasm could prove key in pivotal races

Hispanic voters appear enthusiastic about the upcoming midterm election, according to a new NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll released just days before Election Day.

More than 8 in 10 Hispanic likely voters say that they had among the highest levels of enthusiasm, either 9 or 10 on a 10-point scale, about Tuesday's election. That's right on par with the enthusiasm level of all likely voters polled as well.

Registered Hispanic voters are slightly less likely to share those high levels of enthusiasm when compared to all registered voters—63 percent of Hispanic registered voters rate their enthusiasm between a 9 and a 10, compared to 70 percent of registered voters.

The question of Hispanic turnout is an important one in races across the country, including in pivotal Senate races in Arizona, Texas and Nevada as well as House races in those states and California, making Hispanic enthusiasm a key metric in reading the tea leaves.

Hispanics have a far more positive view of the Democratic Party when compared to the Republican Party. The poll finds likely Hispanic voters with a net 19-point positive rating of the Democratic Party and a 16-point net negative rating of the Republican Party.

The Democratic Party's positive rating with likely Hispanic voters is 49 percent, compared to 32 percent for the GOP.

These voters are also down on President Trump—34 percent of likely Hispanic voters approve of his job performance compared to the 62 percent who disapprove of his job as president.

So the NBC/Wall Street Journal polling suggests that if Hispanic turnout on Tuesday is strong, Democrats will stand to gain.

The margin of error for the sample of 171 likely Hispanic voters is 7.49 percent, while the margin for the 300 registered Hispanic voters is 5.66 percent.

by

Ben Kamisar

Vaughn Hillyard
Ben Kamisar and Vaughn Hillyard

Sinema is running...a half-marathon

Arizona Democratic Rep. Kyrsten Sinema is squaring off against Republican Rep. Martha McSally in Tuesday's pivotal Senate race.

But Sinema took a brief break from the campaign trail to run the 3TV Phoenix Half Marathon, her campaign press secretary said Sunday. 

The campaign added that her time of one hour and 43 minutes broke her own personal record by 12 minutes. 

Both Sinema and McSally are triathletes—they're each previously completed Iron Man Triathlons which include a 2.4 mile swim, a 112 mile bike ride and a 26.4 mile run. 

The pair also crossed paths at Saturday's Arizona State University football game, where McSally sang the national anthem and Sinema did the ceremonial coin toss

Ben Kamisar

Tenn. Gov: GOP's Blackburn will win Senate race by 'at least' 5 points

Tennessee Republican Gov. Bill Haslam predicted that the controversial confirmation battle over Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh will help Tennessee Republican Rep. Marsha Blackburn cruise in her pivotal Senate race. 

While Tennessee hasn't had a Democratic senator since 1995, former Democratic Gov. Phil Bredesen has kept it close. 

A late October poll from NBC News/Marist University found Blackburn ahead by 5 percentage points among likely voters, but Bredesen sporting the higher favorability numbers. 

Bredesen has long said that he could win the red state in a race that's a referendum on the individual candidates, but could lose one that's a referendum on partisanship.

But Haslam, who also chairs the Republican Governors Association, told NBC's "Meet the Press" on Sunday that the brutal confirmation battle has helped to bring Republicans back to their corners even while he conceded that Bredesen "could point back to a good term as governor." 

"Marsha Blackburn has run a really good race throughout this time. I think they're well positioned," he said. 

"Tennessee is one of those states where the Kavanaugh hearings did change things. People realized well it really doesn't matter what you're saying. The color of the jersey you're wearing up there is really important. And I don't know exactly. But I think the Kavanaugh hearings had a five or six-point swing in Tennessee. I personally think Marsha will by at least that much."

Ben Kamisar

Abrams: Trump's criticism of my qualifications is 'vapid and shallow'

Georgia Democratic gubernatorial hopeful Stacey Abrams panned President Trump's recent dismissal of her qualifications during a Sunday morning interview with NBC's "Meet the Press." 

Asked about the president's declaration that she is "not qualified to be the governor of Georgia," Abrams pushed back by calling his statement "vapid and shallow." 

"I am the most qualified candidate. I am a business owner, a tax attorney who trained at Yale Law School. I am a civic leader who helped register more than 200,000 Georgians. I am a very accomplished political leader who worked across the aisle to improve access to education, transportation, and I blocked the single largest tax increase in Georgia history," she said.

"There is no one more qualified standing for this office in Georgia."

Abrams's bid against Republican Secretary of State Brian Kemp has become one of the most-watched gubernatorial races in the state. It pits a Democrat looking to become the country's first female, black governor against a Republican who has bear-hugged Trump and described himself as a "politically incorrect conservative." 

Trump and his allies have flocked to Georgia to help Kemp motivate his base and reach the finish line—he's holding a get-out-the-vote rally in Macon on Sunday. 

Trump's also been a vocal critic of Abrams. When asked about the race during a Thursday immigration speech at the White House, Trump dismissed Abrams's candidacy.

"She is not qualified to be the governor of Georgia," Trump said. 

"Take a look at her past, take a look at her history, take a look at what she wants to do and what she has in mind for the state. That state will be in big, big trouble very quickly, and the people of Georgia don't want that." 

Polling shows the race in a dead heat. A mid-October poll by NBC News/Marist University found Kemp leading by 2 points with support from 49 percent from likely voters.

But a libertarian candidate is pulling a few percentage points away from the top-two candidates. And by Georgia law, if no candidate reaches 50 percent of the vote, the top two will move onto a December runoff election, so this race might not be over until next month. 

Mark Murray
Mark Murray

Ad spending for the 2018 midterms reaches nearly $3 billion

Nearly $3 billion has been spent on TV and radio advertisements in the 2018 House, Senate and gubernatorial races, essentially doubling the $1.5 billion spent on these midterm contests four years ago, according to ad-spending data from Advertising Analytics.

Of this money over the airwaves, Democratic candidates and groups have spent $1.5 billion (52.3 percent), Republicans have spent $1.3 billion (47.5 percent) and independents have spent $5.8 million (0.2 percent).

The most expensive races in the country are Florida's gubernatorial ($181 million), Florida's Senate ($173 million) and Illinois' gubernatorial ($128 million) contests.

The most expensive market is Orlando/Daytona Beach, Fla. (at $110 million), and the biggest overall advertiser is the Congressional Leadership Fund ($110 million), a GOP Super PAC focused on House races.

Here's a full breakdown of the numbers:

Total ad spending for the midterms (TV, radio): $2.9 billion

Total GOV spending: $991 millionTotal House spending: $956 millionTotal Senate spending: $926.5 million

Total Dem spending: $1.5 billion (52.3%)Total GOP spending: $1.3 billion (47.5%)Total Indie spending: $5.8 million (0.2%)

The Top 10 overall markets

  1. Orlando/Daytona Beach/Melbourne, FL: $110 million
  2. Las Vegas, NV: $103 million
  3. Los Angeles: $101 million
  4. Chicago: $100 million
  5. Tampa/St Pete/Sarasota: $99 million
  6. New York, NY: $96 million
  7. Miami/Ft. Lauderdale, FL: $80 million
  8. Phoenix, AZ: $75 million
  9. Detroit, MI: $74 million
  10. Philadelphia, PA: $70 million

The Top 10 outside spenders

  1. Congressional Leadership Fund (R): $110 million
  2. Senate Majority PAC (D): $105 million
  3. DCCC (D): $80.5 million
  4. Senate Leadership Fund (R): $67 million
  5. NRCC (R): $60 million
  6. House Majority PAC (D): $56 million
  7. Majority Forward (D): $52 million
  8. New Republican PAC (R): $30 million
  9. Independence USA (D-Bloomberg): $27 million
  10. One Nation (R): $26.6 million

Top 10 Senate races

  1. FL-SEN: $173 million
  2. MO-SEN: $94 million
  3. IN-SEN: $91 million
  4. NV-SEN: $78 million
  5. AZ-SEN: $74 million
  6. TN-SEN: $63 million
  7. TX-SEN: $50 million
  8. NJ-SEN: $47 million
  9. MT-SEN: $46 million
  10. WV-SEN: $44 million

Top 10 House races

  1. PA-1: $24 million
  2. WA-8: $23 million
  3. CA-48: $21.5 million
  4. MI-8: $21 million
  5. VA-10: $20 million
  6. FL-26: $20 million
  7. CA-25: $19.7 million
  8. TX-7: $19.4 million
  9. CA-10: $19.3 million
  10. CO-6: $18.9 million

Top 9 GOV races

  1. FL-GOV: $181 million
  2. IL-GOV: $128 million
  3. OH-GOV: $63 million
  4. MI-GOV: $58 million
  5. GA-GOV: $48 million
  6. NV-GOV: $44 million
  7. TN-GOV: $41 million
  8. PA-GOV: $28 million
  9. ID-GOV: $6.4 million
NBC News
NBC News

West Virginia's Morrisey: Trump on 'right track' with push against birthright citizenship

NBC News political reporter Ali Vitali caught up with West Virginia Republican Attorney General Patrick Morrisey shortly before Election Day.

Morrisey, who is running against Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin, spoke supportively about President Trump's call to end birthright citizenship, arguing that the president is on the "right track."

Trump has said he'd issue an executive order to end the policy, but Democrats and many constitutional scholars believe that wouldn't pass constitutional muster and would require an amendment, which would be a far more difficult political climb. 

Amid those concerns, Morrisey said he wants to see the language of Trump's order, but that he 

But amid the bevy of concerns that it won't be possible for Trump to be successful without a constitutional amendment, Morrisey said he thinks the "president's right to focus in on open borders policies."

Hear more from the interview in the video below: 

Heidi Przybyla

Virginia GOP dean John Warner endorses Democrats for Congress

WASHINGTON — Former Virginia GOP Sen. John Warner tells NBC News he is endorsing several Democrats for Congress in 2018, including  Abigail Spanberger, who is challenging GOP Rep. Dave Brat in Virginia’s seventh congressional district.

Now is the time to rise above politics, Warner, a dean of the Virginia Republican Party, told NBC News.

"It goes beyond politics now. I’m a Republican, I’ll finish a Republican as I cruise through my 91st year. But you’ve got to put the nation’s interests and the state’s interests ahead of politics," Warner told NBC in a phone interview.

Last year, Warner, a 91-year-old lifelong Republican, endorsed Republican Ed Gillespie in Virginia governor’s race after endorsing Democrat Hillary Clinton for president over Trump in 2016.

This year, Warner is endorsing Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine in his race against GOP nominee Corey Stewart. Warner is also endorsing Leslie Cockburn, a Democrat and former "60 Minutes" producer and investigative journalist running in Virginia’s fifth district. The nonpartisan Cook Political Report ranks that seat as "lean Republican" and the seventh as a "toss up."

Spanberger, a former CIA undercover operative, "impressed me" with her national security pedigree and “the way she handled herself,” said Warner. 

"Once you’re retired and doing what you want to do, you’re free of any constraints," Warner said. "I just feel that the Democrats have got superior credentials to what is being offered."

Warner, who served as secretary of the U.S. Navy and "top dog" on the Senate Armed Services Committee during his five terms in Congress, also reflected on President Donald Trump.

"It’s a very serious time for the country. I did not support Trump," he said, and "I’m deeply troubled by the central issues. So much of my life has been devoted to the intelligence work and national security — and I’m just not comfortable with the way he’s handling these national security issues," said Warner.

"He has no inner compass at all," Warner said of Trump. "He’s put a tremendous divide in this country."

Ben Kamisar

NBC Political Unit: Ads, ads everywhere

Political ads are flooding the airwaves this cycle as campaigns and outside groups are closing in on an unprecedented $3 billion in ad spending this midterm election. 

Watch "Meet the Press" anchor Chuck Todd and NBC's Political Unit break down some of the best ads from this election cycle, from the most viral to the most surprising. 

And read more from the Political Unit about the messaging campaigns are using to make their final pitch to the voters. 

Ben Kamisar

McCaskill accuses Hawley of using attorney general's office as political "stepping stone" in new ad

Missouri Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill, who is fighting for her political life against Republican Attorney General Josh Hawley, is doubling down on her criticism of Hawley's tenure with a digital ad that highlights a new report that Hawley's political consultants were deeply involved in work for his attorney general's office. 

The new digital spot, obtained by NBC News ahead of its Friday morning release, centers on the new Kansas City Star report that details how Hawley's political consultants directly embedded themselves in his official office shortly after he was sworn in.

The report says that the political consultants played a central role in working on Hawley's official agenda alongside the official staff, even in the early weeks of his tenure. 

McCaskill and her allies have seized on the report to both accuse Hawley of both letting politics dictate his official role and of using his office for personal gain.

"He used the attorney general's office as a stepping stone while allowing Missouri's businesses to languish under political consultants from D.C.," the ad's narrator says. 

"It's time for Josh Hawley to come clean about what he's really been doing as attorney general for the lsat two years and stop using his office for his own personal gain." 

The five-figure digital ad, which will run on Youtube and social media, takes a further swipe at Hawley by evoking his 2016 campaign ad where he promises not to use the attorney general position to climb the political "ladder," suggesting the report undercuts that claim.  

Both Hawley's attorney general's office and campaign have denied the suggestion that he let politics come before his responsibility to the state, and that he did anything wrong in his arrangements with his political consultants. 

"We follow all applicable laws in the Attorney General's office," Hawley said, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. "Missouri specifically allows the state committee to spend money in support of the office."

And his official spokeswoman in the attorney general's office, Mary Compton, told Politico in a statement that McCaskill's allegations that Hawley overstepped are "absurdly false" because "no taxpayer resources were expended for campaign purposes" and "no government employee participated in political activity."

The last-minute scuffle typifies the tough tone of the pivotal race, which polling shows currently sits on a knife's edge. A recent poll by Fox News released this week found the race tied at 45 percent. 

Ben Kamisar

A deeper look at persuadable voters in Indana and Arizona Senate races

These final moments before Election Day are about two things—mobilization and persuasion. 

Candidates across the country are all trying to gin up their base and boost turnout, but they're also trying to make the final sell to those voters who still sit on the fence. 

A sizable portion of likely voters in the recent NBC News/Marist University polls of Senate races in Indiana and Arizona consider themselves persuadable. And who is able to bring more of those voters on board could decide those races, which currently sit on a knife's edge.

The latest Indiana Senate poll by NBC/Marist, released Wednesday, finds Indiana Democratic Sen. Joe Donnelly leading Republican Mike Braun by just 2 points among likely voters. He's supported by 48 percent to Braun's 46 percent. 

But of those likely voters, 14 percent say they're persuadable, either undecided or leaning toward a candidate but open to changing their mind. 

Among those voters, President Trump's approval is narrowly above water—42 percent approve of his job performance while 38 percent disapprove of it. 

These persuadable voters also have a significantly more negative view of Braun than Donnelly, but neither win high marks. Donnelly's favorable rating of 27 percentage points is just a hair higher than the 25 percent who view him unfavorably. 

Just 14 percent of these persuadable voters view Braun favorably, while 35 percent view him unfavorably. 

These voters divided evenly on the question of congressional preference, making it clear that these are true swing voters whose decisions could go a long way in deciding who wins on Tuesday. 

Arizona has a similarly-sized group of persuadable voters in this week's NBC/Marist poll, which finds Democrat Kyrsten Sinema with a 6-point lead over Republican Rep. Martha McSally, 50 percent to 44 percent, among likely voters. 

But while those voters give both candidates poor marks, they are far more down on Trump than the persuadable Indiana voters. That could spell trouble for McSally if these voters act on their feelings about the president.  

Just one-quarter of the Arizona persuadable voters, those who are undecided or leaning toward a candidate but open to a change of heart, approve of Trump's job performance. And 49 percent disapprove of Trump. 

Sinema's favorable rating sits at just 26 percent, but that's higher than McSally's favorable rating of 16 percent. 

Both have similar unfavorable ratings—44 percent of likely voters view Sinema unfavorably while 41 percent view McSally unfavorably. 

But the voters lean to the left on the question of congressional preference—these persuadable voters prefer to vote for a Democratic congressional candidate by 3 points. 

Like the Indiana pool of persuadable voters, these sub-samples have larger margins of error because the sample is smaller. But with enough volatility in these races, these voters could make the difference on Election Day. 

