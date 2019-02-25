History-making Pixar short 'Bao' picks up Oscar

A sentient dumpling that brought people to tears just picked up the Academy Award for best animated short film. "Bao," which tells the story of a Chinese mother and a dumpling baby that comes to life, made its debut before "Incredibles 2" last summer.

The short film was directed by Domee Shi, who told NBC News last summer she was inspired by classic food fairy tales.

"To all of the nerdy girls out there who hide behind their sketchbooks, don't be afraid to tell your story to the world," Shi said on the Oscars stage.

"Bao" is Shi's directorial debut and the first Pixar short to be directed by a woman.