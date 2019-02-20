Hogan on challenging Trump: People are approaching me and I "haven't thrown them out" of my office

Maryland Republican Gov. Larry Hogan suggested that he hasn't closed the door on challenging President Trump in the 2020 Republican primary as Trump opponents continue to float his name as a potential primary candidate.
Hogan criticized Trump in a new interview with CBS News—saying that he sometimes "acts irrationally" and that he's "exaggerated what's going on at the border." But while he said that he's fielded requests from people who want him to run in the GOP presidential primary, Hogan made clear he's far from any potential run.
"I was just sworn in a month ago for my second term. I've got a lot of work to do here in Maryland.I would say I'm being approached from a lot of different people, and I guess the best way to put it is I haven't thrown them out of my office," he said.
When asked how the special counsel's report could impact the Republican presidential primary field, Hogan replied that "you would see a number of potential challengers in the Republican Party considering jumping in" if that was the case.
Hogan has reportedly spoken with prominent anti-Trump Republicans like Bill Kristol, who founded "The Weekly Standard," the conservative magazine that shuttered a few months ago,
