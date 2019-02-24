Hollywood's young royalty snubbed!

Three of Hollywood's rising young stars didn't get nominated this year.

After they all starred together in the Oscar-winning and nostalgia-inducing "Lady Bird," Saoirse Ronan, Lucas Hedges, and Timothée Chalamet were all snubbed for their respective roles in their latest movies.

If you remember, last year and the year before, they were all up for Oscars at some point. Saoirse for "Lady Bird" and Timmy for "Call Me By Your Name" in 2018, and Lucas for "Manchester by the Sea" in 2017.

But nobody bought their latest Oscar bait. Saoirse starred in the panned "Mary Queen of Scots"; Timmy was in mediocre "Beautiful Boy," and Lucas was in "Ben is Back" and "Boy Erased." (Try saying Beautiful Boy Ben is Back Boy Erased five-times fast).

Don't despair though, the three young stars have lots ahead of them. Timmy and Saoirse will be reunited in Greta Gerwig's upcoming adaption of "Little Women" and Hedges has two new movies coming up this year.