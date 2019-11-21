Holmes acts out Sondland's call with Trump

Under questioning from Goldman, Holmes explained that he was able to overhear the July 26 conversation between Trump and Sondland because Trump was speaking on the phone extremely loudly.

Trump was speaking so loudly, in fact, that Holmes said Sondland “winced” in discomfort and had to hold the phone away from his ear.

Using his hand, he acted out the scenario for members of the committee.

“He held the cellphone away from his ear like this,” Holmes said.

Holmes says Trump was speaking to Sondland so loudly on the July 26 phone call that Sondland "winced" and had to pull the phone away from his ear. He then acted it out. pic.twitter.com/Dagc9r0LCu — Adam Edelman (@abedelman) November 21, 2019