Holmes says he tried to raise Ukraine's profile

Rebecca Shabad
22m ago / 5:25 PM UTC
'Evidence is clear': Pelosi says hearings show Trump used office for personal gain
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said Thursday after three days of impeachment hearings this week that the "evidence is clear" that President Donald Trump has used his office "for his own personal gain."
Pelosi told reporters that lawmakers had "no choice" but to act after they observed what she called a violation of the Constitution by the president.
"The evidence is clear that the president has used his office for his own personal gain and in doing so undermined the national security of the United States by withholding military assistance to the Ukraine, to the benefit of the Russians," Pelosi said.
Read the story.
Lauren Egan, Hallie Jackson and Frank Thorp V
27m ago / 5:20 PM UTC
Trump hosting lunch with senators who declined to condemn impeachment
Trump invited Sens. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, and Susan Collins, R-Maine, and others to lunch at the White House on Thursday — breaking bread with Republicans who could go against him in a Senate impeachment trial.
Romney and Collins are two of only three Senate Republicans who declined to sign on as co-sponsors to a GOP resolution denouncing the House Democrats' impeachment inquiry, raising questions about how they would vote in a Senate trial to convict and remove Trump from office. The other Republican not to sign on is Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, another moderate vote who could break from the party.
Collins has said that it would be "inappropriate" for her "to reach conclusions about evidence or to comment on the proceedings in the House" because she will be expected to be essentially a juror once the Senate trial begins.
Romney has been more critical of Trump, tweeting earlier this month: "By all appearances, the President's brazen and unprecedented appeal to China and to Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden is wrong and appalling."
Read more here.
Alex Moe
1h ago / 4:35 PM UTC
Hearing breaks for House votes
The hearing has broken for House votes, which are expected to take about an hour, so the committee will reconvene at about 12:30 p.m. at the earliest.
Leigh Ann Caldwell
2h ago / 3:58 PM UTC
Key GOP members leave hearing
Several Republicans have left the committee room, including Nunes, Jordan, Hurd and Ratcliffe.